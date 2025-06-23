City Launches New Online Recreation Registration System

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of Kaizen, a new online recreation registration system designed to make it easier for residents to register for classes, programs and events.

Kaizen offers a fresh, user-friendly interface with intuitive navigation and enhanced features to streamline the registration experience, whether at home or on the go. This system represents a major step forward in how residents interact with city recreation services.

Top new features of the Kaizen platform include:

A simplified registration experience.

Mobile-friendly access.

Digital membership cards.

Calendar syncing with class schedules.

Digital wallet payment options for quick, secure checkouts.

Residents can begin exploring Kaizen today by visiting SantaClarita.gov/Seasons and clicking on the Kaizen logo.

Creating a new user account is fast and easy, and city staff are ready to assist.

While the city prepares for a full transition, summer 2025 programs will continue to be available through the current registration system. Beginning Tuesday, July 1, all fall 2025 classes and programs will be available through the new Kaizen platform.

Certain youth programs, such as sports leagues and Primetime Preschool, will require participants’ birth certificates for registration. Residents are encouraged to upload these documents to their new accounts ahead of time.

Key Fall 2025 Registration Dates:

Youth Sports Fall Leagues – Tuesday, July 8 at 10 a.m.

Afterschool Programs at the Community Centers – Tuesday, July 15 at 10 a.m.

All Fall Classes – Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m.

All residents must create a Kaizen account prior to registering for any fall programs. To save time at checkout, users are encouraged to save a payment method in advance.

Need help getting started? Step-by-step instructions are available at SantaClarita.gov/Seasons, or visit any of the city’s three community centers. City staff are also available to assist by phone at (661) 250-3700.

