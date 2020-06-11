City Launches Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to present the first Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade. Residents are encouraged to design and build a miniature parade float, then capture a photo of it to be shared in an online photo gallery.

Mini float submissions should be a small version of the traditional decorative floats we often see on or pulled by vehicles during a parade. Submissions should not be any larger than three feet long and three feet wide. Use materials around your home like construction paper, recycled materials, action figures, flowers and more to build your unique float.

Pee-Wee parade float entries are due by Friday, June 26, at 11:59 p.m. The mini floats will be voted on by the public in a variety of categories. Interested participants will submit their entries online in their category of interest. The City is also seeking a pint-sized Grand Marshal to announce the float category winners and prizes on Friday, July 3.

For the Grand Marshal role, parents or guardians are asked to submit a photo of their interested child or teen in their most patriotic attire! After the entry deadline on June 19, the voting period for submissions will begin on Wednesday, June 24, and it will continue through Wednesday, July 1.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we are unable to have a traditional Fourth of July parade in Santa Clarita this year, but that won’t stop our community from engaging in the fun and festivities that the Fourth of July brings! The Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade allows our community to come together, while staying apart, to enjoy the unique miniature floats that our businesses, organizations and residents will design. The City encourages all to get involved, showing off your patriotic, innovative and fun mini float creations in one of our most memorable Fourth of July parades yet!

For more information, rules and to submit an entry for Santa Clarita’s Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade, please visit Santa-Clarita.com/PeeWeeParade.