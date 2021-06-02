City Library Launches 2021 Summer Reading Program

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jun 2, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce the kickoff of the annual Summer Reading Program.

This year’s theme is “Reading Colors Your World”, encouraging residents to explore culture, nature, science and more through their reading and adventuring around our community. The Summer Reading Program offers our residents not only a variety of online book challenges but also outdoor crafts, story times, sing-a-longs and so much more!

Participants can complete the “5 Book Summer Challenge” by logging completed books, competing in a variety of online missions and be entered to win exciting prizes throughout the summer. Explore our parks and get crafty during one of the many programs taking place at our library patios or at West Creek Park, like “Crafts under the Sun” or “Thursdays at the Park!” Residents can come out and create their own macramé earrings, tie-dye bandanas or challenge themselves to make an art piece from random supplies during the “Bad Art” night event. If you want to stay active, get your vocal chords and dancing feet ready as you sing and dance during the Green Eggs and Jam session in the park. For residents who want a more relaxing activity, feel free to register for the yoga class and get ready to release all of your stress underneath the trees. For a list of events or to register, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Events.

The Santa Clarita Public Library is also excited to offer “Lunch at the Library,” which is a grant-funded program that provides free, prepacked lunches to kids and teens 18 years old and younger. The lunches will be available for pick-up at the Old Town Newhall and Canyon Country libraries, Monday through Friday, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. No identification is needed, so please enjoy a lunch at the library.

The Summer Reading Program and Lunch at the Library will run until Jul 23. For more information on the programs or to register, please visit SCVSummerReading.com. If you would like to browse or sign up for any of the activities or to check out books online, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

