City Library Returns Food For Fines Program This September

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita Public Library is partnering with local organizations to provide for those in need throughout our community with Food For Fines.

From Sept 1 to Sept 30, residents are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items and toiletries to any of the three library branches to waive existing library fees.

Food For Fines allows existing library cardholders to remove up to $20 in fines from their cards while supporting the SCV Food Pantry, Santa Clarita Grocery and The Salvation Army by collecting non-perishable goods.

Items collected at the Old Town Newhall Library will support the Salvation Army in Old Town Newhall. Donations made at the Valencia Library will assist the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. Contributions to the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will help Santa Clarita Grocery.

There is an urgent need for donations such as canned foods, peanut butter, rice, soap, toilet paper, wipes and diapers.

Donated goods allow patrons to waive fees for overdue items, such as books, DVDs, CDs and the costs incurred for replacing library cards. However, patrons cannot use donations to waive fees for lost or damaged library material.

The COVID-19 pandemic created and amplified many hardships for residents throughout the Santa Clarita community. The library wants to encourage those who can help donate to our local organizations to assist those in need. Residents without existing library fees are still encouraged to donate.

To learn more about Food For Fines with the Santa Clarita Public Library, contact Liza Purdy at lpurdy@santa-clarita.com.

