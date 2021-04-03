City Manager Ken Striplin: Looking Forward to New City Amenities

When the City put the Santa Clarita 2020 strategic plan in motion more than five years ago, we knew it was an ambitious undertaking.
Now, we have checked almost all of the items off the list and are in the home stretch for the two landmark projects. The new Canyon Country Community Center and the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will open to the community this year.
At the corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway, the new Community Center will be a hub for engagement, activity and education for residents.
In addition to the classes and programs that will take place inside the actual building, the surrounding active parkland and event space will bring even more opportunities to the community. The nine-acre site will feature meandering walking paths, an event stage, a paved mercado area, a gateway plaza and lush green expanses of grass. As you make your way through the Community Center grounds, you will discover public art pieces at every turn.
From the towering “Communitree” that welcomes residents to the sidewalk poetry and maintenance hole cover art pieces, there is much to discover and appreciate.
Meanwhile, the hard-working men and women of our Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are eagerly anticipating the move to the new facility on Golden Valley Road. Offering enough space to house all station personnel, plus a vehicle maintenance facility, helipad and plenty of storage – the new station will have everything they need now and into the future. The new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is a joint project between the City and Los Angeles County. It is expected to be turned over to the Sheriff’s Department in the second half of this year.
These new City amenities will positively impact Santa Clarita for decades to come, and I cannot wait to open them up to our community.
Applications open Thursday for the Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program, which enables the city to disburse $6.3 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury and provide assistance payments directly to landlords of qualified households.
Santa Clarita City Council members gave the green light Tuesday to Sierra West — an 83-unit, five-story assisted living and memory care facility in Newhall — and MetroWalk, a 498-unit residential development in Canyon Country.
Applications are now open for the Los Angeles County Arts Internship Program which is set to provide 228 university and community college students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts at over 140 nonprofit organizations starting this summer.
A component of voter-approved Proposition 19 went into effect Thursday, April 1, that expands benefits for seniors, people with disabilities, and victims of disasters to transfer their property’s assessed value and tax base to another home of any value in California.
Valencia-based Triumph Foundation, a local nonprofit organization serving people with disabilities, took 25 participants with mobility impairments in January and February to experience adaptive snow skiing with United States Adaptive Recreation Center at Big Bear Mountain Ski Resort.
A new report on the health of counties across the nation revealed the rate of premature death in Los Angeles County was lower than the rate of 41 of California’s 58 counties as well as the rate in over 90% of all counties in the United States.
Last spring, the City Council heard the community’s call to step in and preserve the landmark Valencia Ice Station. After months of renovations and updates, the 93,000 square foot building is almost ready to welcome the community back - to the newly renamed The Cube.
P-78, a mountain lion that was being studied by the U.S. National Park Service, was found dead near San Francisquito Creek in Valencia, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.
As Los Angeles County prepares to begin vaccinating residents 50 years and older on April 1 and residents 16 years and older starting April 15, Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday reported that more than 4,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people countywide. In addition, Public Health confirmed 40 new deaths and 648 new cases of COVID-19 in L.A. County, with 27,227 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is one of the nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2021 Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Award, which recognizes nonprofit organizations that work to improve the communities they serve.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station authorities have provided details of a "use of force" incident captured on video Tuesday of an altercation between deputies and a suspect being questioned and detained about a package theft in Canyon Country.
With a special election on the verge of qualifying for the ballot this fall, 56% of California voters would reject the recall attempt of Governor Gavin Newsom according to a new statewide poll released late Tuesday.
SCV Water will kick off its multi-year pipeline replacement program on April 5, replacing a 1,500-foot section of 14” diameter PVC pipeline with 14” ductile iron pipeline along Decoro Drive, between Bidwell and Blueridge Drive.
