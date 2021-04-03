header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
77°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 2
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
City Manager Ken Striplin: Looking Forward to New City Amenities
| Friday, Apr 2, 2021

Ken Striplin
By City Manager Ken Striplin

When the City put the Santa Clarita 2020 strategic plan in motion more than five years ago, we knew it was an ambitious undertaking.

Now, we have checked almost all of the items off the list and are in the home stretch for the two landmark projects. The new Canyon Country Community Center and the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will open to the community this year.

At the corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway, the new Community Center will be a hub for engagement, activity and education for residents.

ken striplin: new city amenities

In addition to the classes and programs that will take place inside the actual building, the surrounding active parkland and event space will bring even more opportunities to the community. The nine-acre site will feature meandering walking paths, an event stage, a paved mercado area, a gateway plaza and lush green expanses of grass. As you make your way through the Community Center grounds, you will discover public art pieces at every turn.

From the towering “Communitree” that welcomes residents to the sidewalk poetry and maintenance hole cover art pieces, there is much to discover and appreciate.

Meanwhile, the hard-working men and women of our Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are eagerly anticipating the move to the new facility on Golden Valley Road. Offering enough space to house all station personnel, plus a vehicle maintenance facility, helipad and plenty of storage – the new station will have everything they need now and into the future. The new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is a joint project between the City and Los Angeles County. It is expected to be turned over to the Sheriff’s Department in the second half of this year.

These new City amenities will positively impact Santa Clarita for decades to come, and I cannot wait to open them up to our community.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

City Manager Ken Striplin: Looking Forward to New City Amenities

City Manager Ken Striplin: Looking Forward to New City Amenities
Friday, Apr 2, 2021
When the City put the Santa Clarita 2020 strategic plan in motion more than five years ago, we knew it was an ambitious undertaking.
FULL STORY...

Applications for Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance to Open Thursday

Applications for Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance to Open Thursday
Wednesday, Mar 31, 2021
Applications open Thursday for the Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program, which enables the city to disburse $6.3 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury and provide assistance payments directly to landlords of qualified households.
FULL STORY...

City Announces Lineup for April’s Western-Themed Events

City Announces Lineup for April’s Western-Themed Events
Monday, Mar 29, 2021
Get your boots ready for an action-packed quest through the Wild West in the month of April with the city of Santa Clarita!
FULL STORY...

April 1: Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Virtual Study Session

April 1: Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Virtual Study Session
Monday, Mar 29, 2021
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold a virtual study session, Thursday, April 1, at 6:00 p.m. 
FULL STORY...

Sierra West, MetroWalk Developments Get Council Approval

Sierra West, MetroWalk Developments Get Council Approval
Friday, Mar 26, 2021
Santa Clarita City Council members gave the green light Tuesday to Sierra West — an 83-unit, five-story assisted living and memory care facility in Newhall — and MetroWalk, a 498-unit residential development in Canyon Country.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Manager Ken Striplin: Looking Forward to New City Amenities
When the City put the Santa Clarita 2020 strategic plan in motion more than five years ago, we knew it was an ambitious undertaking.
City Manager Ken Striplin: Looking Forward to New City Amenities
College Students Can Now Start Applying to County’s Summer Arts Internship Program
Applications are now open for the Los Angeles County Arts Internship Program which is set to provide 228 university and community college students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts at over 140 nonprofit organizations starting this summer.
College Students Can Now Start Applying to County’s Summer Arts Internship Program
Today in SCV History (April 2)
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
L.A. County Launches Spring into Parks Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is launching its Spring Into Parks program initiative with a variety of new options for youth and families to enjoy at no cost.
L.A. County Launches Spring into Parks Program
Local Insurance Agent Celebrates 10 Years of Service
State Farm Insurance Agent Henry Rodriguez is celebrating 10 years of serving the Santa Clarita and surrounding valleys with Insurance and Financial Services.
Local Insurance Agent Celebrates 10 Years of Service
Expanded Homeowner Benefits Now in Effect
A component of voter-approved Proposition 19 went into effect Thursday, April 1, that expands benefits for seniors, people with disabilities, and victims of disasters to transfer their property’s assessed value and tax base to another home of any value in California.
Expanded Homeowner Benefits Now in Effect
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Vaccine Eligibility Expands; SCV Totals 27,259 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 53 new deaths and 757 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,259 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Vaccine Eligibility Expands; SCV Totals 27,259 Cases
Skiers with Disabilities ‘Triumph’ on Slopes
Valencia-based Triumph Foundation, a local nonprofit organization serving people with disabilities, took 25 participants with mobility impairments in January and February to experience adaptive snow skiing with United States Adaptive Recreation Center at Big Bear Mountain Ski Resort.
Skiers with Disabilities ‘Triumph’ on Slopes
National Report Releases Los Angeles County Health Ranking
A new report on the health of counties across the nation revealed the rate of premature death in Los Angeles County was lower than the rate of 41 of California’s 58 counties as well as the rate in over 90% of all counties in the United States.
National Report Releases Los Angeles County Health Ranking
SigAlert Issued on State Route 14 after Vehicle Catches Fire
A vehicle fire on northbound Highway 14 in Newhall prompted a SigAlert and stalled traffic Thursday morning.
SigAlert Issued on State Route 14 after Vehicle Catches Fire
COC Among Top 25 Community Colleges for Hispanics
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 18 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students.
COC Among Top 25 Community Colleges for Hispanics
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – April 2021
Last spring, the City Council heard the community’s call to step in and preserve the landmark Valencia Ice Station. After months of renovations and updates, the 93,000 square foot building is almost ready to welcome the community back - to the newly renamed The Cube.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – April 2021
P-78 Found Dead Near San Francisquito Creek
P-78, a mountain lion that was being studied by the U.S. National Park Service, was found dead near San Francisquito Creek in Valencia, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.
P-78 Found Dead Near San Francisquito Creek
Today in SCV History (April 1)
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 4 Million Vaccine Doses Administered in L.A. County; 27,227 Total SCV Cases
As Los Angeles County prepares to begin vaccinating residents 50 years and older on April 1 and residents 16 years and older starting April 15, Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday reported that more than 4,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people countywide. In addition, Public Health confirmed 40 new deaths and 648 new cases of COVID-19 in L.A. County, with 27,227 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 4 Million Vaccine Doses Administered in L.A. County; 27,227 Total SCV Cases
New Study Shows Pfizer Vaccine Protects Young Teens From COVID-19
The Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 is safe and strongly protective in younger teenagers, early data from the company show, based on trials in kids as young as age 12.
New Study Shows Pfizer Vaccine Protects Young Teens From COVID-19
L.A. Business Journal Nominates SCV Chamber for Nonprofit, Corporate Citizenship Award
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is one of the nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2021 Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Award, which recognizes nonprofit organizations that work to improve the communities they serve.
L.A. Business Journal Nominates SCV Chamber for Nonprofit, Corporate Citizenship Award
Super 8 Motel to Resume Regular Operations
The Super 8 motel in Canyon Country will no longer serve as a temporary shelter for homeless people after May 31.
Super 8 Motel to Resume Regular Operations
Acton-Agua Dulce School District to Pay $726K After Fraud Allegations
The Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District has agreed to pay a $726,606 settlement following a San Diego Court ruling over millions of dollars and charter school fraud throughout California.
Acton-Agua Dulce School District to Pay $726K After Fraud Allegations
Applications for Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance to Open Thursday
Applications open Thursday for the Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program, which enables the city to disburse $6.3 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury and provide assistance payments directly to landlords of qualified households.
Applications for Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance to Open Thursday
SCV Sheriff’s Station Provides Details on ‘Use of Force’ in Arrest
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station authorities have provided details of a "use of force" incident captured on video Tuesday of an altercation between deputies and a suspect being questioned and detained about a package theft in Canyon Country.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Provides Details on ‘Use of Force’ in Arrest
Lukewarm Support for Newsom Recall, Statewide Poll Finds
With a special election on the verge of qualifying for the ballot this fall, 56% of California voters would reject the recall attempt of Governor Gavin Newsom according to a new statewide poll released late Tuesday.
Lukewarm Support for Newsom Recall, Statewide Poll Finds
SCV Water to Kick Off Pipeline Replacement Program April 5
SCV Water will kick off its multi-year pipeline replacement program on April 5, replacing a 1,500-foot section of 14” diameter PVC pipeline with 14” ductile iron pipeline along Decoro Drive, between Bidwell and Blueridge Drive.
SCV Water to Kick Off Pipeline Replacement Program April 5
Today in SCV History (March 31)
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
gold mining
%d bloggers like this: