City Manager Ken Striplin | Party on the Pointe

This month we are springing back from the restrictions and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are ready to celebrate. The city of Santa Clarita is inviting you to come together as a community for the Party on the Pointe.

This all-out festival is taking over the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Center Pointe Parkway, that’s where the Party on the Pointe name comes from, on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The fun kicks off at noon and will last well into the night with activities, live music, food trucks and athletes showing off their skills at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita and the Skate Park.

If you are feeling brave, you can take a leap off of the Drop Zone or go for a ride on the Zip-Line. Guests can also see how long they can ride the mechanical shark and take aim as part of the massive Nerf War. There will be a roller-skating rink, an inflatable obstacle course in the pool at the Aquatic Center and even a Ferris wheel where you can get a birds-eye view of all the fun.

The family-friendly event will also offer a super slide, rock climbing wall, giant bounce house and much more. As the sun sets, find a good seat on the lawn to hear live music from the main stage. Best of all, this one-time event is completely free.

Make sure you follow the city of Santa Clarita on social media to find out the latest information on Party on the Pointe. This is sure to be an event to remember, so grab your friends, family and neighbors and head to Centre Pointe Parkway on April 23. We’ll see you at Party on the Pointe!

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

