header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
80°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 4
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
map
City Manager Ken Striplin | Party on the Pointe
| Monday, Apr 4, 2022

Santa Clarita City Manager Ken StriplinThis month we are springing back from the restrictions and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are ready to celebrate. The city of Santa Clarita is inviting you to come together as a community for the Party on the Pointe.

This all-out festival is taking over the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Center Pointe Parkway, that’s where the Party on the Pointe name comes from, on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The fun kicks off at noon and will last well into the night with activities, live music, food trucks and athletes showing off their skills at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita and the Skate Park.

If you are feeling brave, you can take a leap off of the Drop Zone or go for a ride on the Zip-Line. Guests can also see how long they can ride the mechanical shark and take aim as part of the massive Nerf War. There will be a roller-skating rink, an inflatable obstacle course in the pool at the Aquatic Center and even a Ferris wheel where you can get a birds-eye view of all the fun.

The family-friendly event will also offer a super slide, rock climbing wall, giant bounce house and much more. As the sun sets, find a good seat on the lawn to hear live music from the main stage. Best of all, this one-time event is completely free.

Make sure you follow the city of Santa Clarita on social media to find out the latest information on Party on the Pointe. This is sure to be an event to remember, so grab your friends, family and neighbors and head to Centre Pointe Parkway on April 23. We’ll see you at Party on the Pointe!

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

City Manager Ken Striplin | Party on the Pointe

City Manager Ken Striplin | Party on the Pointe
Monday, Apr 4, 2022
This month we are springing back from the restrictions and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are ready to celebrate! The City of Santa Clarita is inviting you to come together as a community for the Party on the Pointe. This all-out festival is taking over the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Center Pointe Parkway (that’s where the Party on the Pointe name comes from) on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
READ MORE...

Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Monday, Apr 4, 2022
After Los Angeles County implemented new district boundaries, I've been fortunate to get to know my new district. One addition is the Hollywood Bowl and this week I was there twice. On Thursday, their leadership team, including L.A. Philharmonic CEO Chad Smith, shared a bold vision for the years ahead.
READ MORE...

April is California Highway Patrol Distracted Driving Awareness Month

April is California Highway Patrol Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Friday, Apr 1, 2022
Any time drivers take their eyes off the road to look at or use a phone, they are driving blind. For example, looking down at a cell phone to read a text takes a driver’s eyes off the road for an average of five seconds, at 55 mph, that is the equivalent of driving the length of a 300-foot football field without looking.
READ MORE...

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – April 2022

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – April 2022
Friday, Apr 1, 2022
Spring is a season of fresh beginnings and a time to appreciate the beauty of nature that surrounds us. We are fortunate to have 36 amazing parks and nearly 12,000 acres of open space to enjoy this season. I encourage all of you to get outside and take advantage of all the warm weather and mostly green beautiful scenery Santa Clarita has to offer.
READ MORE...

L.A. Health Services: Director Talks Mask Guidelines, Future Of Pandemic

L.A. Health Services: Director Talks Mask Guidelines, Future Of Pandemic
Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
The beginning of Spring is a time of renewal and new beginnings. This Spring, we are slowly emerging from the most difficult part of the pandemic so far and accordingly, we are adapting our protocols and procedures.
READ MORE...

Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Monday, Mar 28, 2022
Los Angeles County
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Fostering Youth Independence Seeks Volunteers for Ally Training
April is National Volunteer Month and Fostering Youth Independence is celebrating the many members of the community who have stepped up to support local foster youth since the organization’s founding five years ago in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Fostering Youth Independence Seeks Volunteers for Ally Training
April 7: CSUN to Host Electric Car Show
California State University, Northridge is hosting an electric vehicle car show and roundtable discussion on the future of such vehicles on Thursday, April 7.
April 7: CSUN to Host Electric Car Show
April 11: Second Installment of County Property Tax Due
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector reminds property owners that the second installment of the 2021-22 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent if not received by 5 p.m. Pacific Time or United States Postal Service postmarked on or before Monday, April 11, 2022.
April 11: Second Installment of County Property Tax Due
April 26: VIA Luncheon to Feature Commercial R.E. Update
The Valley Industry Association will host a special panel discussion on Commercial Real Estate Development, Santa Clarita and Beyond on Tuesday, April 26 at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
April 26: VIA Luncheon to Feature Commercial R.E. Update
HGTV’s ‘Flipping 101’ Seeks Flips in Los Angeles County
HGTV's "Flipping 101," a Pie Town Production, is looking for real estate investors/owners who are actively planning to flip a house in Orange County or Los Angeles County and who might be interested in being featured on HGTV's "Flipping 101" with Tarek El Moussa.
HGTV’s ‘Flipping 101’ Seeks Flips in Los Angeles County
City Manager Ken Striplin | Party on the Pointe
This month we are springing back from the restrictions and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are ready to celebrate! The City of Santa Clarita is inviting you to come together as a community for the Party on the Pointe. This all-out festival is taking over the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Center Pointe Parkway (that’s where the Party on the Pointe name comes from) on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
City Manager Ken Striplin | Party on the Pointe
April 7: Child, Family Center Empowered Parenting Zoom Workshop
The Santa Clarita Child & Family Center will present an Empowered Parenting workshop on Thursday April 7 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
April 7: Child, Family Center Empowered Parenting Zoom Workshop
Student Election Workers Sought by L.A. County Registrar-Recorder
The Los Angeles County Student Election Worker Program run by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk provides high school students with an exciting opportunity to serve as Election Workers in Los Angeles County elections.
Student Election Workers Sought by L.A. County Registrar-Recorder
Ribbon Cutting for Golden Valley High School Growl Wellness Center
Golden Valley High School recently hosted a ribbon cutting for the official opening of the Growl Wellness Center, one of many wellness centers across the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Ribbon Cutting for Golden Valley High School Growl Wellness Center
Ballentine Finishes Sixth in Decathlon at UC Riverside Spring Track Classic
College of the Canyons freshman decathlete Matthew Ballentine was the sole entrant for the Cougars at the UC Riverside Spring Track Classic held March 24-25.
Ballentine Finishes Sixth in Decathlon at UC Riverside Spring Track Classic
Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
After Los Angeles County implemented new district boundaries, I've been fortunate to get to know my new district. One addition is the Hollywood Bowl and this week I was there twice. On Thursday, their leadership team, including L.A. Philharmonic CEO Chad Smith, shared a bold vision for the years ahead.
Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Public Health Warning: Avoid Imported Raw British Columbian Oysters
The California Department of Public Health warned consumers today not to eat raw oysters from British Columbia, Canada because they may be linked to an outbreak of norovirus illnesses in California. Canadian officials continue to investigate the source of norovirus illnesses and have closed multiple growing regions in British Columbia for sanitary contamination.
Public Health Warning: Avoid Imported Raw British Columbian Oysters
Today in SCV History (April 4)
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
map
Today in SCV History (April 3)
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
General Store
Today in SCV History (April 2)
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
April 11: SBDC Restaurant Academy Coffee in the Community
The Pacific Coast Regional Small Business Development Corporation presents a free webinar Restaurant Academy Coffee in the Community April 11 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
April 11: SBDC Restaurant Academy Coffee in the Community
Friday COVID Roundup: County Cases Increase, 34 New Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 16 additional deaths, 1,167 new positive cases countywide, with 34 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,683, county case totals to 2,834,317 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,321 since March of 2020.
Friday COVID Roundup: County Cases Increase, 34 New Cases in SCV
Barger Motion Seeks Camp Scudder Closure
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger placed a motion for next Tuesday’s Board meeting that aims to permanently close Camp Kenyon Scudder, which is located in the city of Santa Clarita.
Barger Motion Seeks Camp Scudder Closure
April 4-8: Full Closure of I-210 Foothill Freeway in San Fernando Valley Scheduled
The California Department of Transportation Caltrans announced overnight full closures of Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project. Crews will close I-210 between I-5 to SR-118 for five evenings April 4 to April 8 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
April 4-8: Full Closure of I-210 Foothill Freeway in San Fernando Valley Scheduled
Wildflowers in Full Bloom in Antelope Valley
The wildflowers are in full bloom at the George R. Bones Wildlife Sanctuary in the Antelope Valley, which is one of 16 wildlife sanctuaries owned and operated by Los Angeles County.
Wildflowers in Full Bloom in Antelope Valley
April 23: Family Law is Topic of Zonta LifeForward Workshop
Family Law will be the topic of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley virtual LifeForward Workshop to be held Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
April 23: Family Law is Topic of Zonta LifeForward Workshop
Cougars Baseball Finishes Strong in 13-6 win Over Antelope Valley College
College of the Canyons defeated visiting Antelope Valley College 13-6 at Cougar Field on March 26 to take the third and final meeting of the conference series.
Cougars Baseball Finishes Strong in 13-6 win Over Antelope Valley College
Mustangs Set Program Records at Three Meets in Three Days
The Master's University Track & Field had a busy past few days, competing in three different meets Thursday through Saturday. That didn't stop the Mustangs from setting several program records and qualifying multiple athletes for the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Mustangs Set Program Records at Three Meets in Three Days
April 13: WiSH Webinar Wednesdays Presents a General College Overview
The William S. Hart Education Foundation will present a General College Overview as part of its' WiSH Webinar Wednesdays on April 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
April 13: WiSH Webinar Wednesdays Presents a General College Overview
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: