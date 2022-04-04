City Manager Ken Striplin | Party on the Pointe

|
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
Monday, Apr 4, 2022
April is National Volunteer Month and Fostering Youth Independence is celebrating the many members of the community who have stepped up to support local foster youth since the organization’s founding five years ago in the Santa Clarita Valley.
California State University, Northridge is hosting an electric vehicle car show and roundtable discussion on the future of such vehicles on Thursday, April 7.
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector reminds property owners that the second installment of the 2021-22 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent if not received by 5 p.m. Pacific Time or United States Postal Service postmarked on or before Monday, April 11, 2022.
The Valley Industry Association will host a special panel discussion on Commercial Real Estate Development, Santa Clarita and Beyond on Tuesday, April 26 at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
HGTV's "Flipping 101," a Pie Town Production, is looking for real estate investors/owners who are actively planning to flip a house in Orange County or Los Angeles County and who might be interested in being featured on HGTV's "Flipping 101" with Tarek El Moussa.
This month we are springing back from the restrictions and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are ready to celebrate! The City of Santa Clarita is inviting you to come together as a community for the Party on the Pointe. This all-out festival is taking over the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Center Pointe Parkway (that’s where the Party on the Pointe name comes from) on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
The Santa Clarita Child & Family Center will present an Empowered Parenting workshop on Thursday April 7 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Student Election Worker Program run by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk provides high school students with an exciting opportunity to serve as Election Workers in Los Angeles County elections.
Golden Valley High School recently hosted a ribbon cutting for the official opening of the Growl Wellness Center, one of many wellness centers across the William S. Hart Union High School District.
College of the Canyons freshman decathlete Matthew Ballentine was the sole entrant for the Cougars at the UC Riverside Spring Track Classic held March 24-25.
After Los Angeles County implemented new district boundaries, I've been fortunate to get to know my new district. One addition is the Hollywood Bowl and this week I was there twice. On Thursday, their leadership team, including L.A. Philharmonic CEO Chad Smith, shared a bold vision for the years ahead.
The California Department of Public Health warned consumers today not to eat raw oysters from British Columbia, Canada because they may be linked to an outbreak of norovirus illnesses in California. Canadian officials continue to investigate the source of norovirus illnesses and have closed multiple growing regions in British Columbia for sanitary contamination.
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
The Pacific Coast Regional Small Business Development Corporation presents a free webinar Restaurant Academy Coffee in the Community April 11 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 16 additional deaths, 1,167 new positive cases countywide, with 34 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,683, county case totals to 2,834,317 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,321 since March of 2020.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger placed a motion for next Tuesday’s Board meeting that aims to permanently close Camp Kenyon Scudder, which is located in the city of Santa Clarita.
The California Department of Transportation Caltrans announced overnight full closures of Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project. Crews will close I-210 between I-5 to SR-118 for five evenings April 4 to April 8 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The wildflowers are in full bloom at the George R. Bones Wildlife Sanctuary in the Antelope Valley, which is one of 16 wildlife sanctuaries owned and operated by Los Angeles County.
Family Law will be the topic of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley virtual LifeForward Workshop to be held Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
College of the Canyons defeated visiting Antelope Valley College 13-6 at Cougar Field on March 26 to take the third and final meeting of the conference series.
The Master's University Track & Field had a busy past few days, competing in three different meets Thursday through Saturday. That didn't stop the Mustangs from setting several program records and qualifying multiple athletes for the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
The William S. Hart Education Foundation will present a General College Overview as part of its' WiSH Webinar Wednesdays on April 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
