City Manager Ken Striplin: Santa Clarita Library Set for Back to School

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
September 2
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
In his monthly message for September 2020, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin spotlights how the Santa Clarita Public Library branches are helping students and families get back to school.
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to explore new governance models that would improve the accountability and oversight of homeless agency funds.
A judge has blocked the University of California system from using the SAT and ACT as part of its admissions process, finding a “test-optional policy” gives an unfair advantage to students who can access testing centers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Although many Californians may forego the long weekend road trip this year for a staycation, the California Highway Patrol will still implement its Labor Day Maximum Enforcement Period.
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District (Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch) plus Academy of the Canyons have been ranked in the top 12 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has called an excessive heat watch for the Santa Clarita Valley from Friday morning through Sunday evening as a warming trend will push temperatures into triple digits.
Los Angeles County prosecutors are reviewing residents’ complaints of police violence and misconduct during recent protests against fatal police shootings of Black people, a law enforcement official said Tuesday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 45 new deaths and 840 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 5,431 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Can you pull off the Great Train Robbery? Do you know every last piece of trivia about “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl?” Do you want to plan your next family activity? If so, you’re in luck as the city of Santa Clarita debuts new online events in September.
Valencia Acura has earned Acura Precision Team distinction for the 14th time, an exclusive honor for select dealerships that deliver an outstanding client experience while achieving operational excellence.
Following a number of heated debates with Sheriff Alex Villanueva on funding in recent months, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the first year of funding for body-worn cameras in their regular Tuesday meeting.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on, many of us are spending more time at home. This means more eating at home, more projects at home, more cleaning at home and all of that equals more trash at home.
On National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, Old Navy announced Tuesday that it will pay its store employees to work the polls on Election Day.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion Tuesday by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Sheila Kuehl to examine Los Angeles County’s use of telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic and to evaluate opportunities to expand these promising programs into the future.
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy in the Santa Clarita Valley for sensitive groups/individuals Wednesday, Sept. 2.
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health and California Department of Technology announced Tuesday that Minnesota-based OptumInsight, Inc. has been selected to develop the state's new COVID-19 data reporting system.
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man suspected of kidnapping a child on Interstate 5 in Gorman Friday.
The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to introduce the Parks Passport Adventure. The family-friendly adventure invites residents to embark on a fun exploration of Santa Clarita parks each month to find and unscramble a secret message for a prize.
Los Angeles area businesses and nonprofits face significant challenges during the current public health and economic crisis of COVID-19.
SACRAMENTO – California Highway Patrol (CHP) Commissioner Warren Stanley has spent nearly four decades advocating for highway safety in California.
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station opens [story]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 16 new deaths and 1,022 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 5,414 cases and the 55th death confirmed among Santa Clarita Valley residents to date.
The next regular (virtual) meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, September 2, starting at 7 p.m.
