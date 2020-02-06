[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

February 5
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
City Manager: Santa Clarita in Good Financial Standing
Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020
good financial standing

Ken Striplin - sense of community

While many cities in the Golden State are dealing with the struggle of funding pension and other post-employment benefits, Santa Clarita remains in good financial standing, and that is not by accident.

Through the leadership of the Santa Clarita City Council and our professional City staff, Santa Clarita is in excellent financial standing.

Since our incorporation in 1987, the city of Santa Clarita has always maintained an on-time, balanced budget with ample reserves. Thanks to smart spending and conservative budgeting, our city continues to thrive, while residents enjoy the high quality of life for which this city is known.

A recent report from the California State Auditor ranked the City of Santa Clarita in the top five percent of fiscally healthy cities. The report compares the fiscal health of 470 cities based on 10 financial indicators.

Santa Clarita received a low-risk designation, and received perfect scores in the categories of liquidity, general fund reserves, and in both pension and other post-employment benefits obligations, receiving a total combined score of 92.77.

The report placed high, moderate or low-risk designations on each city with regard to fiscal confidence. The findings showed that 18 cities ended up with the high-risk designations, while 236 cities received moderate and 217 cities, including Santa Clarita, received low-risk marks.

This success is thanks to the leadership and financial stewardship of our City Council, whose mantra has always been, “The decisions we make during the good times are more important than the decisions we make during the bad times.”

This ranking reflects the City’s ability to stay true to our day-to-day business practices and values that help to make Santa Clarita a special place for doing business, raising a family and enjoying a superior quality of life.
Mayor Smyth’s February Message: ‘Healing as a Community’

Mayor Smyth’s February Message: ‘Healing as a Community’
Monday, Feb 3, 2020
The month of February is marked with valentines, candy hearts and celebrations of love. Here in Santa Clarita, our hearts are still healing from the events of November 14, 2019.
READ MORE...

Checking the Rearview Mirror: SCV Water’s 2nd Year | Commentary by Bill Cooper

Checking the Rearview Mirror: SCV Water’s 2nd Year | Commentary by Bill Cooper
Monday, Jan 27, 2020
As we begin our third year of operations as Santa Clarita Valley's integrated regional water agency, it's a good time to check our rearview mirror and see how far we've come in just two years.
READ MORE...

Medicare: Not Too Late to Change Plans | Commentary by Cate Kortzeborn

Medicare: Not Too Late to Change Plans | Commentary by Cate Kortzeborn
Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Did you sign up for a Medicare Advantage health plan last year only to find that it doesn’t meet your needs? Not to worry.You still have time to switch to another Medicare Advantage plan, or return to Original Medicare.
READ MORE...

Our Veterans, A Silent Majority | Commentary by Nancy Zhe

Our Veterans, A Silent Majority | Commentary by Nancy Zhe
Friday, Jan 10, 2020
If you are a spouse or you know a veteran in need, please refer them to Blue Star Ranch, Serving Our Nation’s Veterans with Equine Assisted Therapy.
READ MORE...

Nature Lovers Too Radical for Tejon Open Space?

Nature Lovers Too Radical for Tejon Open Space?
Friday, Jan 3, 2020
Tejon Ranch now forbids you on their conservation property if you belong to any one of several environmental organizations.
READ MORE...
LASD Lt. Marc Lucio Named Captain of Transit Services Bureau
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has selected Marc A. Lucio as Captain of the Transit Services Bureau, the agency tasked with providing police services to Metro buses, trains and properties throughout the county.
LASD Lt. Marc Lucio Named Captain of Transit Services Bureau
Supes OK $15.5M for Pitchess Emergency Vehicle Operations Center
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved $15,500,000 to build a new Emergency Vehicle Operations Center at the Peter J. Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic.
Supes OK $15.5M for Pitchess Emergency Vehicle Operations Center
Feb. 25: JCI Santa Clarita to Host ‘Strength Finders’ Training
JCI Santa Clarita, a local young professional organization that teaches leadership development through civic engagement, will partner with a local Gallup-certified Strengths Coach and the College of the Canyons Center of Civic Engagement to offer a training workshop on Tuesday, February 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Feb. 25: JCI Santa Clarita to Host ‘Strength Finders’ Training
JCI Santa Clarita Sets New Board, President for 2020
Local nonprofit young entrepreneur, business and community service organization JCI Santa Clarita has chosen its board members and board president for 2020.
JCI Santa Clarita Sets New Board, President for 2020
‘Oscars Red Carpet Show’ to Set Stage for 92nd Academy Awards
Producers have set the talent lineup for “The Oscars Red Carpet Show,” the official pre-show for the 92nd Academy Awards, to begin Sunday at 3:30 p.m. PST on ABC leading up to the Oscars telecast starting at 5 p.m.
‘Oscars Red Carpet Show’ to Set Stage for 92nd Academy Awards
Final Lineup of 92nd Oscars Presenters Unveiled
Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain on Wednesday announced the final slate of Oscars presenters for the 92nd Academy Awards telecast, to air live Sunday, February 9, on ABC.
Final Lineup of 92nd Oscars Presenters Unveiled
Coronavirus: 20 People Test Positive on Diamond Princess in Japan
Twenty people onboard Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus in health screenings of all guests and crew by the Japanese Ministry of Health, the Valencia, California-based cruise line reported in an updated news release Wednesday.
Coronavirus: 20 People Test Positive on Diamond Princess in Japan
Brandon Burris ID’d as Dead Man in Liquor Store Shooting
The suspect in Sunday’s fatal liquor store shooting has been identified as Brandon Nicholas Burris of Canyon Country by officials with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
Brandon Burris ID’d as Dead Man in Liquor Store Shooting
Kristina De Mora, Missing Canyon Country Woman, Found Safe
Kristina Anne De Mora, a Canyon Country woman reported missing and last seen Jan. 19, has been found safe, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide and Missing Persons Unit.
Kristina De Mora, Missing Canyon Country Woman, Found Safe
California Lawmakers Tout Housing Landlords Tax Break
In wake of the recent failure of a zoning proposal meant to spur new apartments near transit centers, California lawmakers are turning to housing landlords to help stem the state’s housing crisis.
California Lawmakers Tout Housing Landlords Tax Break
Feb. 8: Artist Reception for Olga Kaczmar
Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) member Olga Kaczmar announces a reception on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1:00. p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Feb. 8: Artist Reception for Olga Kaczmar
Feb. 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb 6, at 6:00 p.m.
Feb. 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Meeting
Kick Off to SCV Water Treatment Facility Construction Expected to Begin Feb. 10
SCV Water will kick off construction on its water treatment facility adjacent to the William S. Hart Baseball/Softball league this month. When complete, the $6 million project will restore use of a substantial portion of the ground water that has been impacted due to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) chemicals.
Kick Off to SCV Water Treatment Facility Construction Expected to Begin Feb. 10
Lackey Introduces Stricter Penalties on Revenge Porn
SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) introduced legislation Tuesday to make the distribution of revenge porn a felony and require anyone convicted of the crime to register as a sex offender.
Lackey Introduces Stricter Penalties on Revenge Porn
Feb. 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold a closed session at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 05, followed by a regular meeting at 7:00 p.m.
Feb. 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
Mamba Academy Member from Canyon Country Reflects on Late Kobe Bryant
Sometimes Isabella Escribano cries when she’s in the gym, but only for a few moments. She knows that it’s not what her late teammates and coach would want.
Mamba Academy Member from Canyon Country Reflects on Late Kobe Bryant
Castaic Elementary Readies for 2020 Math Field Day
Castaic Union School District is excited to announce that Math Field Day is coming to Castaic Elementary School this spring.
Castaic Elementary Readies for 2020 Math Field Day
Henry Mayo Workshop Aims to Support Children Affected by Cancer
On Saturday, Feb. 8, Henry Mayo will partner with the Little Green Monster Project: A workshop for families with children affected by cancer.
Henry Mayo Workshop Aims to Support Children Affected by Cancer
Modern Take on Classic Myth ‘Eurydice’ to be Presented at The MAIN
Open Wings Theatre Company will be presenting six performances of Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice, Feb. 14 - Feb. 23, at The Main, 24266 Main Street in Newhall.
Modern Take on Classic Myth ‘Eurydice’ to be Presented at The MAIN
March 21: Michael Hoefflin Walk for Kids With Cancer 10th Anniversary
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation (MHF) is a nonprofit organization that assists children diagnosed with cancer and their families.
March 21: Michael Hoefflin Walk for Kids With Cancer 10th Anniversary
COC Art Gallery Featuring Mixed Media Work by Jessica Wimbley
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will feature the mixed media work of artist Jessica Wimbley in her solo exhibition “Belle Jet and Cabinet Cards.”
COC Art Gallery Featuring Mixed Media Work by Jessica Wimbley
Liquor Store Workers Share Experiences, Discuss Safety After Deadly Shooting
When the call went out that a liquor store owner had fatally shot a suspected robber on Sunday, the news traveled fast, not only to law enforcement, but also to other liquor store employees in the surrounding neighborhood.
Liquor Store Workers Share Experiences, Discuss Safety After Deadly Shooting
