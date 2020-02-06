City Manager: Santa Clarita in Good Financial Standing

|
February 5
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
While many cities in the Golden State are dealing with the struggle of funding pension and other post-employment benefits, Santa Clarita remains in good financial standing, and that is not by accident.
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has selected Marc A. Lucio as Captain of the Transit Services Bureau, the agency tasked with providing police services to Metro buses, trains and properties throughout the county.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved $15,500,000 to build a new Emergency Vehicle Operations Center at the Peter J. Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic.
JCI Santa Clarita, a local young professional organization that teaches leadership development through civic engagement, will partner with a local Gallup-certified Strengths Coach and the College of the Canyons Center of Civic Engagement to offer a training workshop on Tuesday, February 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Local nonprofit young entrepreneur, business and community service organization JCI Santa Clarita has chosen its board members and board president for 2020.
Producers have set the talent lineup for “The Oscars Red Carpet Show,” the official pre-show for the 92nd Academy Awards, to begin Sunday at 3:30 p.m. PST on ABC leading up to the Oscars telecast starting at 5 p.m.
Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain on Wednesday announced the final slate of Oscars presenters for the 92nd Academy Awards telecast, to air live Sunday, February 9, on ABC.
Twenty people onboard Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus in health screenings of all guests and crew by the Japanese Ministry of Health, the Valencia, California-based cruise line reported in an updated news release Wednesday.
The suspect in Sunday’s fatal liquor store shooting has been identified as Brandon Nicholas Burris of Canyon Country by officials with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
Kristina Anne De Mora, a Canyon Country woman reported missing and last seen Jan. 19, has been found safe, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide and Missing Persons Unit.
In wake of the recent failure of a zoning proposal meant to spur new apartments near transit centers, California lawmakers are turning to housing landlords to help stem the state’s housing crisis.
Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) member Olga Kaczmar announces a reception on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1:00. p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita's Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb 6, at 6:00 p.m.
SCV Water will kick off construction on its water treatment facility adjacent to the William S. Hart Baseball/Softball league this month. When complete, the $6 million project will restore use of a substantial portion of the ground water that has been impacted due to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) chemicals.
SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) introduced legislation Tuesday to make the distribution of revenge porn a felony and require anyone convicted of the crime to register as a sex offender.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold a closed session at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 05, followed by a regular meeting at 7:00 p.m.
Sometimes Isabella Escribano cries when she’s in the gym, but only for a few moments. She knows that it’s not what her late teammates and coach would want.
Castaic Union School District is excited to announce that Math Field Day is coming to Castaic Elementary School this spring.
On Saturday, Feb. 8, Henry Mayo will partner with the Little Green Monster Project: A workshop for families with children affected by cancer.
Open Wings Theatre Company will be presenting six performances of Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice, Feb. 14 - Feb. 23, at The Main, 24266 Main Street in Newhall.
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation (MHF) is a nonprofit organization that assists children diagnosed with cancer and their families.
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will feature the mixed media work of artist Jessica Wimbley in her solo exhibition “Belle Jet and Cabinet Cards.”
When the call went out that a liquor store owner had fatally shot a suspected robber on Sunday, the news traveled fast, not only to law enforcement, but also to other liquor store employees in the surrounding neighborhood.
