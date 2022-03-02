City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2022

Shamrockin’ the Block with SENSES Block Party

Old Town Newhall is the place to be on the third Thursday of the month, as the popular SENSES block parties return to Main Street. These events have become a favorite for adults, families and the community as a whole. Expertly crafted to appeal to all five senses, guests will enjoy live music, decadent treats, cocktails, themed activities and more. The season kicks off on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, with the Shamrockin’ SENSES. Make sure to wear green as you enjoy Irish-inspired drinks, activities and music from the upbeat guest band “Craic in the Stone.” This will also be the ideal opportunity to check out the new Irish Pub – Maginns Pub, right across from the Laemmle Theatre.

The SENSES season runs from March through October, with more exciting and innovative themes to be announced soon. For April’s event, we are going back to our Western roots with a cowboy-themed SENSES, and May is all about gaming with a Nintendo theme. Make sure to visit the website for more information and updates.

Between SENSES nights, you can always check out what is new in Old Town Newhall. Main Street is bustling with new and favorite restaurants, tasting rooms, boutiques and entertainment opportunities. A popular spot that offers picturesque views of the area is the Reyes Winery on Main, with a roof-top terrace tasting room. Get help keeping your new years’ resolutions with fitness classes at Grit + Gratitude and the Glasshouse LA dance studio. Old Town Newhall is also now home to a one-of-a-kind wedding and event venue, Hart & Main. There is so much to enjoy and experience in the premier arts and entertainment district of Santa Clarita.

