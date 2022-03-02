City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2022

|
March 2
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
Old Town Newhall is the place to be on the third Thursday of the month, as the popular SENSES block parties return to Main Street.
The College of the Canyons Pathway to Law School program, which provides a pathway to a law school education for students at the community college level,was awarded the California Leadership-Access-Workforce Diversity Champion award for 2022 during a virtual ceremony on Feb. 18.
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation along with the superintendents from Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District, Sulphur Springs Union School District and the William S. Hart Union High School District, invites the community to help honor the 2021/2022 Teachers of the Year.
College of the Canyons continued its winning ways vs. two highly regarded programs on Saturday, first downing El Camino 3-2 and later defeating Cypress in a wild 15-11 affair to sweep another home doubleheader and push its win streak to six games.
Santa Clarita Artists Association will be presenting a four-day pop up event April 21-24.
The Santa Clarita Public Library’s 2022 One Story One City program officially kicks off Tuesday!
The SETI Institute has selected 24 teachers from 13 states as 2022 NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors, including Castaic High School Science Department Chair Cody Kennedy.
In recognition of his unwavering support to College of the Canyons throughout its five-decade history, the college’s Foundation will present Bruce Fortine with the prestigious “Silver Spur” Community Service Award.
No. 12 TMU Men's Volleyball bounced back from consecutive losses to top-10 NAIA opponents by sweeping RV Hope International University 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 on Saturday afternoon in Fullerton.
Joe Cibere will be demonstrating acrylic inks on Monday, March 21, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., for the Santa Clarita Artists Association.
After switching to a virtual format last year, the annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 26.
Being in touch with nature and preserving our beautiful environment is crucial for our well-being and the wildlife surrounding our City.
Join Valley Industry Association as it returns to in-person programming on Tuesday, March 15, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, with a discussion highlighting SCV Safety: Trends, Issues and Solutions.
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has opened its doors at Castaic Middle School.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 58 additional deaths and 1,093 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 12 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Earlier this week, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond provided testimony to the joint hearing with Assembly Budget Subcommittee No. 1 on Health and Human Services, Assembly Budget Subcommittee No. 2 on Education Finance, and Assembly Select Committee on Early Childhood Development regarding Children and Youth Behavioral Health Issues and Programs, at which he declared an urgent need to recruit mental health clinicians and unveiled to legislators a bill that, if passed, could help to secure 10,000 mental health clinicians in the state.
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 67 additional deaths and 2,883 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 88 new cases over the weekend in the Santa Clarita Valley.
College of the Canyons Women's Tennis completed an unblemished opening round of Western State Conference play on Thursday, defeating host Antelope Valley College 7-2 for a sixth straight victory.
Celebrate International Women's Day March 8 at 4 p.m. with the Empowered Women Network of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce. The event will feature speakers Laina McFerren, owner of Wolf Creek Restaurant an Harleen Grewal, owner of Mind Body Infusion.
Flair Cleaners will host its Seventh Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, beginning March 1 and ending March 31. The food drive will benefit the nonprofit Santa Clarita Grocery in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Presented by the WiSH Education Foundation, Wine on the Roof is returning on April 28, 2022 at the new, beautiful Canyon Country Community Center’s Grand Room.
The Cube in Valencia will host an exciting game of high school hockey as the West Ranch Hockey Varsity team faces off against the Las Vegas Storm in the first round of the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League playoffs.
