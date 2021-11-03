City Manager’s Monthly Message – November 2021

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 3
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021
Monday, Nov 1, 2021
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Monday, Oct 4, 2021
Friday, Oct 1, 2021
Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
|
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
|
Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) will spotlight artist Kevin Davidson in a Zoom oil palette knife demo on Jan. 17, 2022, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Davidson will demonstrate integrating a palette knife into an oil brush painting.
|
A total of six Santa Clarita Valley varsity football teams are heading to the playoffs this year, giving each a chance to win out their division and take home their respective section championship trophy.
|
The California Department of Transportation announced extended weekend closures of eastbound Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for paving work starting Friday, Nov. 5.
|
College of the Canyons registration is underway now with about 50% of the more than 1,900 class sections available in-person during the Spring 2022 semester at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.
|
October 30 was the day we cut the ribbon and welcomed residents to the new Canyon Country Community Center.
|
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Explains Plans to Lift Masking Requirements, Vaccinate Children 5 to 11
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 17 new deaths and 896 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 37,586 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
Multiple teachers were reportedly struck by a Castaic High Student on Tuesday, resulting in a response from law enforcement officials.
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board is set to discuss labor union bargaining agreements as well as the 2020 U.S. Census data during its Wednesday night regular meeting.
|
The Newhall School District governing board unanimously approved a 4% salary increase for Superintendent Jeff Pelzel after he obtained an “exemplary rating” while teachers begin negotiations with the district in hopes of a similar outcome.
|
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
|
Your landscape has been established for a while now, but you know that it needs some work to keep it looking good.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is excited to announce the 2021 Art Classic will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 1 - Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021:
|
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Newhall.
|
Tis the season to celebrate, and I know I cannot wait to come together as a community, once again, to kick off the holiday season at Light Up Main Street! This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 6:00 p.m.
|
The hunt is on! Pieces of pottery will be hidden in random locations throughout Santa Clarita Valley by SCV Potters, a local group of potters, as part of the SCV Abandoned Art Project that happens twice a year
|
Friends, family and customers of Bob’s Country Meats gathered Sunday to celebrate the life of owner Keith Mowry, who died recently due to health complications.
|
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 179, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
|
Santa Clarita city officials and political leaders cut the red ribbon for the new Canyon Country Community Center – which will be open to all residents as a hub for various programs.
|
The California Department of Transportation, District 7 (Los Angeles, Ventura counties) is holding a career fair on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., in downtown Los Angeles to help people learn about the opportunities and benefits of working for the State of California.
|
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
|
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later [story]
|
1984 - NTSB revises probable cause of 1982 "Twilight Zone" deaths after director John Landis appeals [story]
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.