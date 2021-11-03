City Manager’s Monthly Message – November 2021

Welcome to the New Canyon Country Community Center

Oct. 30 was the day we cut the ribbon and welcomed residents to the new Canyon Country Community Center. This project has been a labor of love for the City Council and staff who have seen it from concept to completion. You may remember that just a few short years ago, the intersection of Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road was home to auto body shops, tattoo parlors and massive billboards.

Today, all of that has been replaced with parkland, public art and the new Community Center building. As you enter the site through the Gateway plaza, you will notice a beautiful trellis, landscaping and most notably, the 25-foot-tall Communitree. This unique art piece represents our City’s famed oak trees and the strength of the Santa Clarita community.

As you explore the site, you will walk along picturesque trails past more public art pieces. Guests will enjoy the playground, event stage, basketball court, Terrace and the Mercado. The event stage will be the home for a new cultural series which will be announced soon. Once you enter the new building, you will find the space set up for enrichment, learning, gathering and being active.

The new Center will offer the same popular classes that were hosted at the previous site on Flying Tiger, in addition to new offerings – such as cooking lessons in the demonstration kitchen, exercise classes, basketball leagues in the gym, events in the Grand Room and much more.

I encourage all of you to find time to explore the new Canyon Country Community Center. To find out what classes, activities and events are available at the Center, please check out the latest edition of Seasons Magazine or visit santa-clarita.com/CCCC.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

