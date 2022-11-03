header image

1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
First Santa Clarita City Council
City Manager’s Monthly Message – November 2022
| Thursday, Nov 3, 2022

Ken StriplinKick-off the Holiday Season at Light Up Main Street

It is one of the most popular annual traditions here in Santa Clarita. Coming together with your family, friends and neighbors to watch the 16-foot-tall Christmas tree and all of Main Street come to life with festive holiday lights and decorations at Light Up Main Street. This year’s official kick-off to the holiday season will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., with the tree lighting happening at 6 p.m.

There will be so much to see and do as Old Town Newhall, the City’s premier arts and entertainment district, lights up for the holidays. Make sure you have a great view of the beautiful Christmas tree in front of the Old Town Newhall Library Branch at 6 p.m. to watch the more than 3,000 stunning ornaments be joined in holiday magic with thousands of twinkling lights. Up and down Main Street there will be glittering holiday décor, creating the ideal backdrop for your family photo.

Bring your appetite to enjoy a meal or treat from one of the many food trucks – or your favorite Old Town Newhall restaurant. You will also have the opportunity to get some holiday shopping done at the Maker’s Marketplace, where local artisans will be selling their one-of-a-kind, handmade gifts. Or you can pop into any of the unique boutiques along Main Street. There will be plenty of activities for all-ages and live entertainment from two stages! The Main Stage near the Library will have live, festive music, while the Community Stage under the marquee at The MAIN, will have local performance groups singing and dancing.

I encourage you to gather your loved ones and come be part of this holiday tradition in the heart of Santa Clarita. I will see you there at Light Up Main Street.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.
