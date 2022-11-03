City Manager’s Monthly Message – November 2022

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 3
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Thursday, Nov 3, 2022
Wednesday, Nov 2, 2022
Tuesday, Nov 1, 2022
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Monday, Oct 17, 2022
|
One Night in November, a wine pairing event to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m.
|
The West Ranch High School GO Jazz Big Band, directed by Brian Leff, invites you to experience "The Beatles at 60" on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. at the West Ranch High School Theater, 26255 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91381.
|
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are hosting another popular Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Nov. 5 to Sunday, Nov. 13.
|
It is one of the most popular annual traditions here in Santa Clarita.
|
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday no additional deaths and 55 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of six new deaths and 1,392 new cases countywide.
|
State Board of Education Approves $58 Million in Contracts to Create Statewide Community School Support System
The California State Board of Education today approved $58 million in contracts to build a network of support for community schools, campuses where every classroom is focused on high-quality teaching and learning, every student is connected to the services they need to thrive, and every family is empowered to partner in decision-making.
|
The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Band and Color Guard competed at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Simi Valley Band Spectacular in Simi Valley, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
|
State Superintendent Disburses $4 Billion for Learning Recovery, Announces Next Webinar on Learning Acceleration
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced the availability of $4 billion in funding to county offices of education, school districts, and charter schools for learning recovery initiatives.
|
Board of Supervisors Declare November as Chinese American Film and Television Festival Month in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion written by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that declares the month of November 2022 as Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American Television Festival Month in Los Angeles County.
|
Many a young child has spent a lazy sunny afternoon watching in awe as a gecko journeyed across the landscape. Its adhesive-like toepads keeping the lizard upright and moving regardless of the surface gravel, a tree branch, a stucco wall or even a glass window.
|
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 17 and 35 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
|
Men’s Soccer: Diaz First CSUN Freshman of the Year Since 2005; 6 Matadors Earn All-Conference Honors
On the eve of the Big West Men’s Soccer Championships getting underway, CSUN’s David Diaz was named The Big West Men’s Soccer Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has appointed retired Judge Songhai Armstead as interim director of the new Justice Care and Opportunities Department, driving forward its Care First, Jails Last vision.
|
Happy November. Our October events were a blast. We had a really awesome Chat & Chill with guest speaker Chris Velona from Project Sebastian.
|
Seventeen finalists for California State University Hispanic Serving Institutions Community Grants were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1 as part of the California State University-wide initiative of the Global Hispanic Serving Institutions Equity Innovation Hub.
|
The Master's men's soccer team did what it was supposed to and defeated the William Jessup Warriors 4-2 Oct. 29 on Senior Day at Reese Field. Unfortunately they didn't get they help they needed to qualify for the GSAC post-season tournament, and so their season is over.
|
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no additional deaths and 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of seven new deaths and 868 new cases countywide.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced on Nov. 1 the selection of the University of California, Los Angeles to conduct the Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study.
|
Sharlene Coleal, Assistant Superintendent-Vice President of Business Services for College of the Canyons, received the 2022 Association of Chief Business Officials (ACBO) Achievement of Excellence Award on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the ACBO Fall 2022 Conference.
|
Today, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that seeks to curb spikes in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections that most seriously impact young children.
|
Santa Clarita company NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTC: NEWH), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce low-cost green hydrogen, has announced that it has executed an agreement to further expand the existing sponsored research agreement with the University of California at Los Angeles to develop technology to reduce the cost of green hydrogen production.
|
In the middle of Old Town Newhall, there is a tranquil plaza on a half-acre of land. You no doubt have driven by it or maybe walked past on your way to William S. Hart Park, but have you ever taken the time to appreciate all the history captured in the plaza? To study the names inscribed on the hundreds of bricks lining the pathway? Or read the bronze plaque sharing the story of Willie, the Drummer Boy?
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.