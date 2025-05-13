City Moves Forward with Transfer of Hart Park After Court Approval

The city of Santa Clarita has announced a significant milestone in the future of William S. Hart Park. The Los Angeles County Superior Court accepted the petition to transfer ownership of the historic park in probate court, clearing the way for the city to move forward with the ownership transition.

As part of the transfer process, the city and county were required to go through probate court to ensure the transfer aligned with the terms of Hart’s will. The court’s approval ensures Hart’s wishes are honored and legally allows the city to assume stewardship of the park.

With this approval, the city is currently targeting to begin operations of William S. Hart Park on July 1, 2025. Located in the heart of Newhall and spanning nearly 160 acres, the park is the last remaining county-owned park within the city’s boundaries, making this transition a historic moment for local park stewardship.

“This is an exciting day for our community,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda. “Hart Park holds a special place in the hearts of Santa Clarita residents. From its rich history to its open spaces, this Park is an irreplaceable part of our community’s identity. We are proud to ensure it will continue to be protected, maintained and enjoyed by generations to come. We are especially grateful for the leadership and support of Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose dedication helped make this transition possible.”

“I’m pleased the court has approved the petition for the transfer of Hart Park. This marks an important milestone and is another big step forward in finalizing the legal process,” said Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “I’m proud of the collaboration that has brought us to this point and look forward to the next chapter for Hart Park.”

The city will continue to work closely with Los Angeles County officials to finalize the transition. Preparations are underway to ensure the park is ready to welcome the community under city management, with a focus on preserving its historic character, open spaces and visitor amenities.

Starting in July, the city is excited to reopen the Ranch House to the public for the first time since 2020. In addition, the city is completing a full assessment of the Hart Mansion to prepare for its reopening at a future date, ensuring all areas of the park are ready for residents and visitors to enjoy.

William S. Hart Park, named after the famed silent film actor and Western star, William S. Hart, has long been a cultural and recreational hub in Santa Clarita. Featuring the historic Hart Mansion, barnyard and scenic trails, the park is a cherished part of the city’s heritage.

Like this: Like Loading...