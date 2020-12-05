City Names 16 Community Members to Human Relations Roundtable

The city of Santa Clarita on Friday announced the 16 community members selected to be part of the revamped Human Relations Roundtable.

They are Amanda Andrew, Paul Butler, Cassidy Butow, Paul N. De La Cerda, Ignacio Garcia, Reham Kassem, Jenny Ketchepaw, Tere La Guisa, Gloria Locke, Renee Marshall, Ronald Smothers, Jeffrey Thompson, Leticia Trujillo, Lauryn Valley, Manuel White and Marc Winger.

More than 80 candidates applied to be part of the Roundtable, which is facilitated by the city in support of and participation with the William S. Hart Union High School District.

The selection process included scoring by five external panelists, Dr. Claudia Acosta, John Musella, Peggy Stabile, Jim Ventress, and Kieran Wong.

Two rounds of scoring by the independent community panel determined the final 16 individuals chosen to serve as members of the city Human Relations Roundtable.

Two Youth Members from the William S. Hart Union High School District will be determined through a separate selection process.

“The background, variety of experiences and passion for change demonstrated by each of these individuals will cultivate the ideal environment to work collectively for the benefit of our community,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth. “I look forward to seeing this group develop and take tangible steps toward accomplishing their mission.”

The mission of the Human Relations Roundtable is to encourage and assist our community to eliminate all forms of racism and discrimination and to promote inclusion, understanding and appreciation of human differences. The members of the Roundtable will attend and engage in meetings, subcommittee meetings, activities and events.

Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda will be the Roundtable Chair, and Mayor Smyth will be the alternate. Dr. Cherise Moore will be the Co-Chair.

“I want to thank Mayor Smyth for being a driving force in putting this effort in motion. It has taken months of work and planning to get to this point because it is imperative that we get it right,” Miranda said.

“The work this group will be taking on will help create a more inclusive Santa Clarita,” he said. “Through celebrating our differences, backgrounds, ethnicities, religions, ages and beliefs, we will be able to embrace the diversity that makes our community unique and special. As the Chair of the Roundtable, my role will be to listen and encourage discussion and the exchange of ideas that gives insight into potential opportunities to advance the group’s mission.”

The members of the Human Relations Roundtable will begin meeting this month.

For more information on the Human Relations Roundtable, visit SCVHumanRelations.com.