City Now Accepting Proposals for Innovation Grant Fund

Uploaded: , Thursday, Dec 10, 2020

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita is accepting proposals now until Dec. 31 for the Innovation Grant Fund, a program established after recently receiving $126,493 in grant funding from the County of Los Angeles’ Homeless Initiative.

The Innovation Fund is to be used by local agencies to develop innovative solutions that will assist in implementing the goals outlined within the Santa Clarita Community Plan to address homelessness.

Grant applications are now available by visiting santa-clarita.com/Homeless and must be submitted to the city by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31 for consideration.

Grants will be awarded to local organizations in amounts not to exceed $25,000 in an effort to allow multiple agencies to access the funding.

Grant proposals will be evaluated on a number of criteria, including whether the proposal leverages community partnerships, seeks to clearly implement goals outlined within the Community Plan to Address Homelessness and calls for innovative programming that is easily replicated and can serve as a model for other communities.

The full list of criteria that will be used can be found on the form linked to the “Submit Your Proposal Here” button of the Homeless Coordination website.

For more information on the City’s Innovation Fund grant program and to read the full Community Plan to Address Homelessness, visit santa-clarita.com/Homeless or contact Lane Farrell at (661) 255-4331 or at LFarrell@santa-clarita.com.

