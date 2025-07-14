City Now Accepting Vendor Applications for Makers Marketplace

The city of Santa Clarita invites local artisans and crafters to apply Makers Marketplace, returning as part of the annual Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPAK, on Saturday, Nov. 15.

Vendor applications are now open through Sunday, Sept. 14 and can be submitted online at OldTownNewhall.com.

The Makers Marketplace offers a festive, open-air shopping experience that draws thousands of attendees eager to support local creators and find unique, handcrafted gifts just in time for the holiday season.

The city is seeking vendors offering handmade and original items, such as:

Jewelry, ceramics, textiles and fine art

Home décor and seasonal gifts

Small-batch bath and body products

Pre-packaged artisan foods, baked goods and treats

All items must be handmade. Mass-produced or resale items will not be considered.

Each vendor will be provided with a 10’x10’ canopy and access to power. Vendors are responsible for supplying their own tables, chairs, lighting, table coverings and display materials.

Applications will be evaluated based on product quality, overall presentation and adherence to event guidelines.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of the magic. Light Up Main Street is one of Santa Clarita’s most cherished seasonal events, featuring live music, family-friendly activities, illuminating holiday décor and a festive atmosphere throughout Old Town Newhall.

For questions or more information, please contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events Office at aeo@santaclarita.gov or (661) 250-3787.

