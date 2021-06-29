Youth Grove

City Now Accepting Youth Grove Submissions

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jun 29, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of youth, ages 24 and younger, who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

To be considered for addition, youth must have lived in the Santa Clarita Valley or attended a local school.

The half-acre Youth Grove is a grassroots effort supported by the city of Santa Clarita. It is dedicated to raising awareness about safe and responsible driving and offers a place for reflection on the tragic consequences that can result from drinking and driving, as well as reckless and distracted driving.

The Youth Grove currently has 115 individual pillars that simulate cut tree stumps representing young lives cut short. Each pillar has a plaque bearing the name of a young life lost in a traffic-related incident. The pillars surround a central monument urging the community to “Know More” about safe driving habits and to pledge that “No More” young lives will be lost behind the wheel.

To submit a name to be added to the Youth Grove in time for the annual Evening of Remembrance event on September 29, a parent must submit a signed release form by Friday, July 30, 2021.

For more information on the Youth Grove or to obtain a release form, visit Santa-Clarita.com/YouthGrove or contact Tess Simgen at (661) 250-3708 or tsimgen@santa-clarita.com.

