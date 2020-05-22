[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

City Now Offering Passport Services by Appointment at OTN Library
| Friday, May 22, 2020
passport services

The Santa Clarita Public Library is now offering modified passport services by appointment only outside the Old Town Newhall Library at the double doors leading into the Newhall Community Room on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The newly reopened services are available in adherence to public health and physical distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After booking an appointment online, patrons will be contacted by a library staff member to confirm that all necessary appointment materials are prepared and to go over in-person meeting guidelines.

Under the new modifications, photo services are currently unavailable. Patrons are expected to come to their appointments already equipped with an acceptable photo.

In addition, the $35 passport execution fee will only be accepted by check at this time and must be made payable to the City of Santa Clarita.

Visitors are required to wear a face covering, maintain social distancing, be prepared with required documentation and cancel appointments if feeling ill.

It is also important to note that due to COVID-19, the U.S. State Department is currently not accepting any requests for expedited delivery and announced significant delays beyond the standard six to eight weeks processing time.

Staff at the Santa Clarita Public Library look forward to returning to full-service levels in the future but thank the community for their patience in the meantime.

For more information on the modified passport services and to schedule an appointment visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Passport-Service.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
