City of Santa Adopts Resolution to Become A Clean California Community

At the Oct. 22, City Council meeting, the City Council adopted a resolution to support the city of Santa Clarita’s efforts to be designated as a Clean California Community.

This recent action highlights the city’s continued dedication to environmental responsibility and community pride.

The Clean California Community Designation program, launched in August 2024 by the California Department of Transportation, was created to establish, maintain and recognize communities that demonstrate a commitment to sustaining a clean and beautiful environment. Community cleanups, greening and beautification projects, and education and outreach are all integral components of the program.

City Council expressed pride in the steps the city is taking to maintain its high level of commitment to environmental initiatives that serve to benefit the daily lives of all residents. “Our city has always made it a priority to protect our natural environment and plan for a sustainable future,” said city of Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth. “Earning a Clean California Community recognition would demonstrate the high level of commitment Santa Clarita has to keeping our city clean and green, benefitting the lives of current and future residents.”

Obtaining the designation requires the city to commit to implementing or maintaining recycling and cleanup programs, some of which include:

-Local Cleanup Events, such as River Rally, Neighborhood Cleanup Day, Make a Difference Day and others.

-Collection Drives for items that are hard-to-recycle, hazardous or bulky.

-Community and Youth Educational programs such as environmental awareness outreach, social media campaigns, as well as school and Library activities.

-Greening and Beautification Projects, such as planting trees or increasing park space.

Community members are encouraged to participate in city-led activities which further enhance sustainability initiatives. To see a list of upcoming environmental events, please visit the website.

Together, we will continue to enhance the city of Santa Clarita’s reputation as a community that is clean, green and beautiful!

