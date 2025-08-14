header image

August 14
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Hart Park [story]
Mitchell adobe
City of Santa Clarita Announces Brandon Barclay as New Chief of Police
Thursday, Aug 14, 2025
Barclay

Brandon Barclay has been selected as the new Captain of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, bringing nearly two decades of law enforcement experience with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to his new post.

Barclay spent nearly four years as the second in command at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, serving as former Captain Justin Diez’s Operations Lieutenant.

“Having served as our Operations Lieutenant for the past four years, Captain Barclay recognizes the critical importance of working proactively with the city to address current public safety challenges,” said City Manager Ken Striplin. “His leadership and expertise will further our shared commitment to maintaining low crime rates and enhancing the safety, security and overall quality of life that defines Santa Clarita as one of the safest cities in California.”

Barclay is replacing Sheriff’s Captain Diez, who was recently promoted to Commander. Diez served as the Chief of Police for the Santa Clarita Valley Station since 2020.

Barclay began his service with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2007, attending the North Academy at College of the Canyons. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from California Lutheran University. Further enhancing his professional development, Barclay possesses a Certificate of Negotiation Mastery from Harvard Business School. He also earned a Master’s degree in Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership from the University of San Diego, where he graduated with department honors.

His initial assignments were at Pitches Detention Center North and South Facilities, before transferring to the Mira Loma Detention Center. He then transitioned to patrol duties, commencing his field career at the Palmdale Sheriff Station. Demonstrating a commitment to community engagement, he later worked with Community Partnership Bureau Crime Impact Teams. His leadership potential was recognized with a promotion to detective in Lancaster, where he served from 2013 to 2015. Barclay’s career trajectory continued upward as he became a field sergeant, assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station for two years. During this period, he discovered a profound passion for assisting vulnerable populations, leading him to supervise the Mental Evaluation Teams in the North Patrol Division. He dedicated four years to this critical role, concurrently serving as a crisis negotiator, a testament to his specialized skills in de-escalation and crisis intervention. Barclay’s leadership capabilities were further acknowledged with his promotion to watch commander, initially in Lancaster, and then, after nearly a year, he was reassigned as watch commander of Santa Clarita Station, before his promotion to Operations Lieutenant and now Captain.

“Serving as Captain of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is more than a job, it’s an honor to protect and serve the community I call home,” said Barclay. “Throughout my nearly 20 years with the Sheriff’s Department, I’ve built a career on teamwork, listening to residents and taking proactive steps to keep neighborhoods safe. My background in patrol, investigations, crisis negotiation and mental health response has given me the tools to address crime from every angle. I’m committed to working alongside our city, community partners and residents to drive crime down and ensure Santa Clarita remains one of the safest places to live, work and raise a family.”

Captain Barclay lives in the Santa Clarita Valley with his wife and son. In his spare time, he enjoys physical fitness, travelling and enjoying all the city has to offer.
Bring the island vibes with the Caribbean Nights SENSES Block Party presented by the city of Santa Clarita, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Saturday, Aug. 16, 8:30-10 a.m. at Towsley Canyon.
Brandon Barclay has been selected as the new Captain of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, bringing nearly two decades of law enforcement experience with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to his new post.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, "Allure" by Frank Rock on view at The MAIN through Monday, Sept. 22.
Make A Difference Day is happening on Saturday, Oct. 25, and the city is inviting nonprofit organizations across the community to be a part of this citywide day of service.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for "The Power of Generational Communication, Networking and Leadership" an engaging, facilitator-led session with leadership specialists Tess Cox and Chelsea Cox Gillman of Tess Cox & Associates.
Bring the island vibes with the Caribbean Nights SENSES Block Party presented by the city of Santa Clarita, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the westbound Pearblossom Highway (SR-138) at the intersection of 126th Street East in Pearblossom.
Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Saturday, Aug. 16, 8:30-10 a.m. at Towsley Canyon.
The William S. Hart School District has announced that Andrew Kim, a senior at Valencia High School, has been awarded the Congressional Award Gold Medal, the highest honor presented to America's youth by the U.S. Congress.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles linked to an international traveler who was infectious while passing through Los Angeles International Airport.
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will be the beneficiary of “Hungry for History” restaurant week Aug. 24-30. The event will feature Old Town Newhall eating and drinking establishments that will donate a percentage of sales for one day during the week.
The Department of Animal Care and Control has issued an important canine health advisory following the confirmation of distemper in dogs brought to its Lancaster Animal Care Center.
The California Department of Public Health is reminding California residents and visitors that Valley fever risk remains high in 2025, including in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Brandon Barclay has been selected as the new Captain of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, bringing nearly two decades of law enforcement experience with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to his new post.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, "Allure" by Frank Rock on view at The MAIN through Monday, Sept. 22.
Having lived and worked in Paris, I learned that art is everywhere, in the Gothic arches of Notre Dame, the notes of a violinist in the metro to the brushstrokes of a masterpiece tucked into a gallery.
Make A Difference Day is happening on Saturday, Oct. 25, and the city is inviting nonprofit organizations across the community to be a part of this citywide day of service.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced the extradition of Roberto Salazar, 38, for the 2008 murder of Deputy Juan Abel Escalante.
A plan to allow the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors to use sand that may have otherwise gone to a landfill instead to be used for beach nourishment is moving forward with the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous approval of the Sand Compatibility and Opportunistic Use Program.
The King Fire is burning east of the I-5 at Smokey Bear Road and is moving south towards Castaic. Cal Fire reports the King Fire has consumed 490 acres and is 5% contained.
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Hart Park [story]
 Panorama City Medical Center, which serves Kaiser Permanente members in the Santa Clarita Valley, has been recognized as high performing for three adult medical procedures and conditions by U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Hospitals edition.
Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 4th annual Taste of Santa Paula restaurant and winery event, proudly sponsored by Athens Services, Limoneira and Southern California Edison.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 19.
Ten‑year‑old Santa Clarita resident Geo Gan brought home Bronze for Team USA in the inaugural Junior (U16) division at the World Yo‑Yo Contest 2025 in Prague.
Celebrate 70 Years of Santa Clarita Concessions at the August Valley Industry Association After Five Mixer. 
With the start of school just weeks away, teachers are already planning for the new academic year.
