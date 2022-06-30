City of Santa Clarita Galleries Welcome Three New Exhibits in July

By City of Santa Clarita

Get an understanding of the complexity of art as you explore three new exhibits coming to city of Santa Clarita galleries in July.

Textiles, photography and acrylics will give you a glimpse not only into the artists’ perspective on the world but also the passion and care put into the creation of each piece.

On display from July 8 through Sept. 16 at the First Floor Gallery inside City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., “Texture” is a group show that brings fibers and textiles to the forefront. Pieces include woven portraits, abstract-inspired nature hangings and threaded images.

Join the city for an evening to discuss the featured artwork and get to know the artists behind the unique pieces on Friday, July 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Santa Clarita City Hall First Floor Gallery.

The Santa Clarita Valley Photographers Association will display winning images from its November 2021 and May 2022 Image Competitions from July 11 through Oct. 17 at the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch, 24500 Main St. Artworks range from architecture to portraits, nature and more to showcase the diverse talents of the group.

Join the city for a special opportunity to get to know the artists behind the photographs on Friday, July 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch.

The final installation opening in July is a solo exhibit by Matthew Santos. Santos is a 14-year-old local artist with autism who finds an escape through his work. His favorite medium is acrylic and his pieces reflect peaceful scenes in nature, including mountains, lakes and trees.

The exhibit, “A Quiet Place in a Noisy World,” will be on display from July 29 through Dec. 21 at the Santa Clarita Public Library Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road.

To learn more about these exhibits and additional art opportunities or to view the galleries virtually after they have opened, please visit SantaClaritaArts. For questions, please contact Santa Clarita Arts Coordinator, Katherine Nestved, at knestved@santa-clarita.com.

