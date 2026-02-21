City of Santa Clarita Hiring for Camp Clarita Summer 2026

The city of Santa Clarita is now hiring for Camp Clarita Summer 2026. Help create unforgettable memories for campers in Santa Clarita.

Available positions include:

Camp Counselors

Recreation Leaders

Assistant Camp Directors

Requirements:

Camp Counselors must be high school seniors by fall 2026

Recreation Leaders and Assistant Camp Directors must have a high school diploma or GED by June 2026

Apply today at SantaClarita.gov/Jobs.

The city of Santa Clarita is hiring more than 80 staff who are passionate about working with children, embody a positive “can-do” attitude and are committed to being a positive role model for youth.

Under the supervision of the Recreation and Community Services Coordinator and Camp Director, these positions will work directly with the Camp Clarita program to facilitate a summer day camp program for children ages 3-12 at multiple locations within the city of Santa Clarita.

Staff will make a difference in the youth of Santa Clarita as they lead a variety of activities, including sports, crafts, games, field trips, swimming and more.

The program runs from June 15-Aug. 7, with staff training beginning on June 8. These positions are expected to work up to 40 hours per week, based on the needs of the program, Monday – Friday from approximately 6:45 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., plus additional hours for meetings.

Benefits:

Work Monday – Friday – enjoy your summer nights and weekends off.

Discounts on city activities (ice-skating, open gym, swimming and more).

Opportunities to gain experience working with youth and build your resume.

Spend your summer outdoors.

Be a role model for youth and make a difference in the life of a child.

Job description:

Camp Counselor – $17.53 per hour

Duties and Responsibilities:

Ensures a fun and safe environment for campers while maintaining staff/child ratio.

Builds relationships with campers and staff; provides fun experiences that will create lifelong memories.

Ensures campers’ physical and emotional needs are met.

Prepares and guides children in daily activities, including crafts, sports, songs, games and more.

Attends weekly field trips.

Swims with campers on a daily basis.

Administers first aid and completes first aid logs, if necessary.

Effectively addresses issues and concerns with participants as they arise.

Attends trainings and weekly staff meetings (one day a week after camp ends)

Assists with organization, including set-up/take-down of tables, chairs, equipment, and materials and clean-up of facility.

Informs supervisor when there are hazards or when equipment needs replacing.

Provides excellent customer service and positively interacts with campers, parents, other staff and supervisors.

Performs other duties, as directed by Recreation and Community Services Supervisor, Coordinator, and/or Camp Director.

Education and Experience:

Must be entering senior year in fall 2026.

Experience working with children, planning and leading activities, or other relatable program setting is highly desirable.

Possession of, or ability to obtain, Adult and Pediatric CPR/AED/First Aid certification (Red Cross CPR/AED/First Aid course will be offered during paid Staff Training).

A combination of education and experience that provides equivalent knowledge, skills and abilities will be considered.

Recreaton Leader I – $ 18.06 – 19.16 per hour

Includes all the responsibilities of the Camp Counselor, in addition to the following:

Duties and Responsibilities:

Mentors and leads Camp Counselors.

Communicates with other City divisions/departments.

Tracks program participation/attendance.

Maintains various logs, including swimming, pool attendance, allergies and medication.

Education and Experience:

High school diploma or GED equivalent.

Six months of paid or volunteer experience working with children, planning and leading activities, or other relatable program setting.

Completion of college courses is highly desirable.

Possession of, or ability to obtain, Adult and Pediatric CPR/AED/First Aid certification (Red Cross CPR/AED/First Aid course will be offered during paid Staff Training).

A combination of education and experience that provides equivalent knowledge, skills and abilities will be considered.

Assistant Camp Director – $ 19.41 – 20.59 per hour

Duties And Responsibilities:

Supervises and leads children; maintains staff/child ratio.

Assists in the organization, set-up, and clean-up of facility; opening or closing facility.

Organizes, prioritizes, and follows up on assignments.

Greets patrons and participants and answers inquiries regarding programs.

Effectively communicates with parents, participants and staff.

Ensures the physical and emotional needs of campers are met.

Addresses issues and concerns with campers as they arise.

Recognizes and addresses behavioral concerns.

Maintains various forms, logs, and reports; tracks inventory and organizes supplies.

Follows and enforces City policies as they relate to the health, behavior and safety of others.

Organizes, plans, and works with other program areas, as requested; communicates with other city divisions and departments.

Attends meetings and assists with leading Recreation Leader Is and Camp Counselors.

Tracks program participation.

Performs first aid, administers medication, and responds to emergencies; reports incidents and accidents.

Acts as the site director in the absence of the Camp Director.

Performs other duties, as directed by Recreation and Community Services Supervisor, Coordinator and/or Camp Director.

Education and Experience:

High school diploma or GED equivalent.

One year of experience in a recreation, education, or youth program setting.

A valid Class C California driver license or the ability to utilize an alternative method of transportation to carry out job-related functions.

Possession of, or ability to obtain, Adult and Pediatric CPR/AED/First Aid certification (Red Cross CPR/AED/FA course will be offered during paid Staff Training).

Leadership experience and completion of at least one year of college courses is highly desirable.

A combination of education and experience that provides equivalent knowledge, skills, and abilities will be considered.

Knowledge and Abilities

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to serve as a role model by displaying positive and courteous behaviors toward campers, parents and staff.

Strong communication skills and the ability to communicate effectively, tactfully and positively, both verbally and in writing, with city employees and members of the public.

Strong team player and the ability to work both independently and as part of a work group.

Strong customer service skills and the ability to handle conflict, issues, and concerns with children and parents.

Ability to organize and prioritize a variety of tasks in an effective and timely manner, for self and others.

Ability to observe safety principles and work in a safe manner.

Ability to work outdoors in various weather conditions, including inclement weather.

Ability to swim.

Ability to occasionally lift, drag, and push files, paper, and equipment weighing 25 pounds or more is required.

Additional Knowledge and Abilities for Assistant Camp Director.

Strong leadership and visioning skills, and the ability to effectively mentor and guide others with clear directions.

Strong conflict management skills and ability to address issues with professionalism and tact.

Applicaiton deadline: April 22, at noon.

For more information visit and to apply visit SantaClarita.gov/Jobs.

