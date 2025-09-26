City of Santa Clarita Launches Santa Clarita Connect Transit App

The city of Santa Clarita is introducing a new way to book local transit. Santa Clarita Connect brings together three key ride services from Santa Clarita Transit, Go! Santa Clarita, Dial-A-Ride and Access Services, all into one convenient mobile app.

Santa Clarita Connect makes it simple for riders to plan and manage trips. Whether scheduling a same-day Go! Santa Clarita ride or reserving a DAR or Access trip up to a week in advance, users can now do it all in one place.

The new app builds on the success of the current Transit On-Demand app and offers several key improvements:

Quicker Pickups – Enhanced dispatch technology gets vehicles to riders more quickly.

More Rides – Smarter software keeps more of the fleet in motion, creating additional ride opportunities.

More Services – The platform is designed to grow, with the ability to add future on-demand options.

Getting started is simple. New users can download the Santa Clarita Connect app from app stores and start booking trips.

Existing Go! Santa Clarita using Transit On-Demand will have their app updated automatically.

To book Dial-A-Ride and Access trips, new eligible riders can register with Santa Clarita Transit to have these services appear within the app. Eligible riders previously registered can start booking Dial-A-Ride and Access trips right away.

When booking a ride, choose your preferred payment method in the app. Payment will be collected at boarding. Options include cash, a physical TAP card, the TAP mobile card app or Token Transit.

Whether scheduling same-day Go! Santa Clarita or planning a Dial-A-Ride or Access trip in advance, Santa Clarita Connect brings everything together, one app, one easy process.

For more information and step-by-step instructions, please visit SantaClaritaTransit.com or call (661) 294-9327.

