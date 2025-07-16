City of Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda’s Official Statement on the Passing of Pastor John MacArthur

City of Santa Clarita Mayor, Bill Miranda, has issued an official statement regarding the passing of Grace Community Church’s Pastor John MacArthur.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pastor John MacArthur. I had the honor of knowing him personally and always respected his devoted commitment to faith, education and service. Pastor MacArthur was deeply loved by the Santa Clarita community. His visionary leadership at Grace Community Church and The Master’s University touched countless lives and uplifted generations. He poured his heart into advancing Christian education and nurturing future leaders, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire for years to come. My heartfelt condolences go out to the MacArthur family, the Grace Church congregation and everyone at The Master’s University during this difficult time.”

