Today in
S.C.V. History
July 16
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
City of Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda’s Official Statement on the Passing of Pastor John MacArthur
| Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
Water drop


City of Santa Clarita Mayor, Bill Miranda, has issued an official statement regarding the passing of Grace Community Church’s Pastor John MacArthur.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pastor John MacArthur. I had the honor of knowing him personally and always respected his devoted commitment to faith, education and service. Pastor MacArthur was deeply loved by the Santa Clarita community. His visionary leadership at Grace Community Church and The Master’s University touched countless lives and uplifted generations. He poured his heart into advancing Christian education and nurturing future leaders, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire for years to come. My heartfelt condolences go out to the MacArthur family, the Grace Church congregation and everyone at The Master’s University during this difficult time.”
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
