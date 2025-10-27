City of Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award

The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2023-24. This year marks the 36th consecutive year that the city has received this prestigious award.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

The Annual Comprehensive Financial Report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program. This included demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The GFOA is a major professional association servicing the needs of 23,000 federal, local, state and provincial-level government finance officials and other finance practitioners across the United States and Canada.

For more information about the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, please contact Finance Manager Brittany Houston at bhouston@santaclarita.gov or by phone at (661) 255-4996.

