header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 27
1892 - Birth of Robert E. Callahan, owner of Mission Village in L.A. and Old West Trading Post on Sierra Highway [story]
Callahans Old West
City of Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award
| Monday, Oct 27, 2025
City Hall

The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2023-24. This year marks the 36th consecutive year that the city has received this prestigious award.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

The Annual Comprehensive Financial Report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program. This included demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The GFOA is a major professional association servicing the needs of 23,000 federal, local, state and provincial-level government finance officials and other finance practitioners across the United States and Canada.

For more information about the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, please contact Finance Manager Brittany Houston at bhouston@santaclarita.gov or by phone at (661) 255-4996.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

City of Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award

City of Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award
Monday, Oct 27, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 5: Keep Kids Safe Online at the Parenting for Prevention Parent Meeting

Nov. 5: Keep Kids Safe Online at the Parenting for Prevention Parent Meeting
Monday, Oct 27, 2025
In today’s digital age, children are spending more time online than ever before. From social media and gaming to streaming and texting, constant online access can impact how children think, feel and connect with others.
FULL STORY...

Beale’s Cut to be Purchased by City

Beale’s Cut to be Purchased by City
Monday, Oct 27, 2025
Historic Beale’s Cut, one of the most significant landmarks in the Santa Clarita Valley, is poised to be purchased by the city of Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Seven Productions Filming in SCV

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Oct 27, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 2.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 28: City Council Public Hearing on Hasa Manufacturing Request

Oct. 28: City Council Public Hearing on Hasa Manufacturing Request
Friday, Oct 24, 2025
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Oct.28 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. A public hearing will be held regarding a request for a conditional use permit by Hasa, Inc.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 29: Caltrans to Close Lanes, Ramps on I-5 in Sylmar for Paving Work
Caltrans has announced the closures of lanes and off-ramps of northbound Interstate 5 near Roxford Street in Sylmar for paving work. To complete this work safely, up to three lanes of northbound I-5 at Roxford Street will be closed overnight on Wednesday, Oct. 29, between 11 p.m.- 5 a.m.
Oct. 29: Caltrans to Close Lanes, Ramps on I-5 in Sylmar for Paving Work
City of Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
City of Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award
SCV Football: Foothill Champ Decided, Leagues Winding Down
Santa Clarita Valley football had another successful weekend Oct. 23-25, with six victories overall. Winners included College of the Canyons, Trinity, SCCS, Saugus and Golden Valley. But the big news was Valencia defeating Hart for the Foothill League Championship.
SCV Football: Foothill Champ Decided, Leagues Winding Down
DACC Urges Pet Owners to Prioritize Pet Safety This Halloween
As Halloween approaches, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control wants to remind pet owners in the community to keep their beloved four-legged family members safe during this festive season.
DACC Urges Pet Owners to Prioritize Pet Safety This Halloween
Nov. 5: Keep Kids Safe Online at the Parenting for Prevention Parent Meeting
In today’s digital age, children are spending more time online than ever before. From social media and gaming to streaming and texting, constant online access can impact how children think, feel and connect with others.
Nov. 5: Keep Kids Safe Online at the Parenting for Prevention Parent Meeting
Oct. 31-Nov. 1: TMU Theatre Arts Presents ‘The Secret of the Chimneys’
The Master's University Theatre Arts will present "The Secret of Chimneys" on two weekends, Friday-Saturday, Oct. 24-25 and Friday-Satuday, Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
Oct. 31-Nov. 1: TMU Theatre Arts Presents ‘The Secret of the Chimneys’
SCE Issues PSPS Alerts for SCV, NWS Heat Advisory for County Areas
Santa Ana winds are expected in areas of Los Angeles County, with Southern California Edison issuing alerts for possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs in the Santa Clarita Valley from Tuesday morning Oct. 28, through Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 29.
SCE Issues PSPS Alerts for SCV, NWS Heat Advisory for County Areas
Nov. 4: Ticket Sales Ending for Wine Under the Roof at Bella Vida
Ticket Sales will end for WiSH Education Foundation's Wine Under the Roof, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4.
Nov. 4: Ticket Sales Ending for Wine Under the Roof at Bella Vida
Beale’s Cut to be Purchased by City
Historic Beale’s Cut, one of the most significant landmarks in the Santa Clarita Valley, is poised to be purchased by the city of Santa Clarita.
Beale’s Cut to be Purchased by City
Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 2.
Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Ken Striplin | Animal Adoption Week Returns to Santa Clarita
Each year, over five million animals enter animal care centers across the United States. Many of these animals are strays or surrenders and without the help of community adoption days or local nonprofits, they may never get the chance to become part of a family.
Ken Striplin | Animal Adoption Week Returns to Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Oct. 27)
1892 - Birth of Robert E. Callahan, owner of Mission Village in L.A. and Old West Trading Post on Sierra Highway [story]
Callahans Old West
Today in SCV History (Oct. 26)
1970 - Permanent COC Valencia campus dedicated [story]
COC dedication ceremony program
Today in SCV History (Oct. 25)
1898 - Newhall pioneer Henry Clay Wiley (Wiley Canyon) dies in Los Angeles [story]
HC Wiley obituary
First West Nile Virus Death of 2025 Reported in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first local death due to West Nile virus for the 2025 mosquito season.
First West Nile Virus Death of 2025 Reported in L.A. County
Oct. 28: City Council Public Hearing on Hasa Manufacturing Request
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Oct.28 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. A public hearing will be held regarding a request for a conditional use permit by Hasa, Inc.
Oct. 28: City Council Public Hearing on Hasa Manufacturing Request
Oct. 28: Supervisors to Review Fire-Related Emergency Actions
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 28, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will review various emergency actions ordered and taken to respond to and recover from the January 2025 Windstorm and Critical Fire Events, including the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, Hurst Fire, Kenneth Fire and multiple other fires.
Oct. 28: Supervisors to Review Fire-Related Emergency Actions
Canyons Freshman Emma Chodur Places Fifth at ITA Cup
College of the Canyons freshman Emma Chodur enjoyed a spectacular start to her freshman tennis campaign after placing fifth in the nation at the annual Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup hosted by Berry College at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Ga. Oct. 16-19.
Canyons Freshman Emma Chodur Places Fifth at ITA Cup
Canyons Cruises in 9-0 Win Over Glendale College
No. 6 College of the Canyons women's soccer scored a season-high nine goals in shutting out Glendale College at home on Tuesday night, Oct. 21.
Canyons Cruises in 9-0 Win Over Glendale College
Third Sweep in a Row for Lady Mustangs Volleyball
It was another three-set win for The Master's University women's volleyball team on Thursday, Oct. 23 as it defeated Benedictine Mesa (25-19, 26-24, 25-8) in The MacArthur Center.
Third Sweep in a Row for Lady Mustangs Volleyball
Mustangs Fall to Golden Eagles
Benja Mugabi and Clinton Mawusi each scored their first goals as Mustangs, but it was the La Sierra Golden Eagles that came from behind Tuesday, Oct. 21 to defeat The Master's University men's soccer team 3-2 on Reese Field.
Mustangs Fall to Golden Eagles
TMU Rolls Past La Sierra Behind Brunnemann’s Hat Trick
The Master's University women's soccer squad got back in the win column on Tuesday, Oct. 21 behind three goals from Kegan Brunnemann in a 5-0 win over La Sierra in Santa Clarita.
TMU Rolls Past La Sierra Behind Brunnemann’s Hat Trick
Arroyo Seco Junior High Named 2025 California Blue Ribbon School
The California Department of Education has named Arroyo Seco Junior High School in the William S. Hart Union High School District in the Santa Clarita Valley as one of 31 2025 California Blue Ribbon Schools.
Arroyo Seco Junior High Named 2025 California Blue Ribbon School
Marsha McLean | Parenting for Prevention
One of the greatest strengths of Santa Clarita is our commitment to supporting one another. Whether it’s coming together to celebrate our community’s accomplishments or lending a hand when challenges arise, Santa Clarita families can always count on our city to be a foundation for resources, information and care.
Marsha McLean | Parenting for Prevention
SCVNews.com