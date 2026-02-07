Santa Clarita Seeks Youth Sports Coach Volunteers for 6-on-6 Flag Football

Youth Sports Coaches are needed for 2026 Spring 6-on-6 Flag Football for the city of Santa Clarita Youth Sports program.

Do you enjoy flag football, understand the game, and know the rules? Volunteer to coach in the Youth Sports Flag Football League and help teach Santa Clarita Valley youth valuable skills such as teamwork, fair play and sportsmanship while having fun.

Games are held on Saturdays with occasional weeknight games.

The season will consist of 10 league games and one practice per week.

All interested volunteers must complete an online Volunteer Coach application and have fingerprints on file with the city of Santa Clarita to be considered as an approved volunteer in the Youth Sports program. Volunteer placement is not guaranteed.

Volunteers needed March 23-June 6.

To apply, fill out this online form: https://volunteer.samaritan.com/custom/526/volunteer_registration.

For more information on volunteer opportunities in the Santa Clarita Valley visit https://santaclaritavolunteers.com.

