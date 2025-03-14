City of Santa Clarita to Refurbish Plum Canyon Road Medians

The city of Santa Clarita is enhancing local roadways with the upcoming 2024-2025 Citywide Major Thoroughfare Median Refurbishment Project on Plum Canyon Road.

Scheduled to begin on March 17, this project will improve the landscape medians between Bouquet Canyon Road and Skyline Ranch Road, ensuring a safe and more visually appealing corridor for residents and commuters.

As part of the project, crews will remove existing concrete inside the medians, install new pavers and maintenance safety strips, upgrade irrigation and introduce fresh landscaping. The existing concrete curbs will remain in place.

Construction is expected to continue through June 20, with work taking place Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Some limited night work will also occur at the intersection of Plum Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road, on select weeknights during the project from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Residents and commuters are encouraged to remain aware of construction activity and possible traffic impacts in the area. Updates will be available to view on the city’s social media platforms.

For more information, please contact Project Manager, Lisa Campos at (661) 255-4326 or lcampos@santaclarita.gov.

