Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 21
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [story]
Ernie Hickson
City of Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Seeks Volunteers
| Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Trek Bike Park Volunteers

Volunteers are needed to help maintain the pump and BMX tracks and assist with general clean-up at the city of Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park. Volunteers must register in advance to participate in this volunteer activity.

They will use tools such as rakes, shovels, mcleods, picks, and hoes. This opportunity is dependent on the weather/temperature. Projects are held on an as-needed basis. Schedule and details will be emailed prior to project date.

Volunteer workdays for Trek Bike Park are scheduled for July 6, July 20, Aug. 3 and Aug. 17. Please park by the outdoor basketball courts and walk up the hill to the bike park. Meet near the BMX track.

Volunteers must be age 12 and older.

— All volunteers, regardless of age, are required to sign up individually.

— No group sign-ups, except for families.

— Adult volunteers: Must have own account (except for volunteers from the same family) and sign up for the project individually.

— Minors: Must be added as a family member to their parent’s account and registered for the project individually.

Volunteers are advised to:

— Dress comfortably. Layering is best.

— Wear clothes and closed-toe shoes that you do not mind getting dirty.

— Wear sunscreen and a hat.

— Bring drinking water and snacks.

— Optional, bring tools (e.g., rakes, shovels, McLeod’s, picks, or hoes) if you have you have them.

To volunteer and for more information visit Trek Bike Park Volunteers.

  1. Kirk says:
    Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022 at

    Such a disappointment this “bmx track” has become. It could have been a top notch bmx facility drawing riders from all over the country & world.
    This place is so far beyond needing volunteer work, we need professional track builders to come in to re build it & re surface it properly!
    I mean it’s been there for nearly 2 years now & still doesn’t even have a starting gate (the main thing that makes a bmx track a BMX TRACK)
    At this point I think it’s time to call it what it really is…the “Trek MTB Track”🤦‍♂️

