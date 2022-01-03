City Offering Ways to Dispose Holiday Waste

Need to dispose of your holiday tree or old electronics and bulky furniture that are no longer needed? The city of Santa Clarita and its local waste haulers make it easy to dispose of these items safely and for free!

Santa Clarita residents with bulky items like old furniture, appliances and large electronic items that are not suitable for donation can have their items picked-up by their local waste hauler at no additional cost. To schedule a bulky item pick-up, call your waste hauler: Waste Management at (661) 259-2398 or Burrtec at (661) 222-2249 at least 48 hours prior to your regular service day.

Active Waste Management customers may also drop-off bulky items for no charge at Waste Management’s facility located at 25772 Springbrook Road from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please be prepared to show identification for proof of residence. Please note the facility will be closed to the public during rainy weather.

There are also several ways to dispose of your holiday tree for recycling:

– If possible, cut and fit your tree into your provided green waste bin.

– Until Jan. 8, place trees curbside during your regular collection day. For multi-family residents, place your trees adjacent to bins within your complex.

Enjoy a no-wait holiday tree recycling service. Visit one of the locations below before Jan. 8 and drop your tree in the designated bin:

Newhall Community Center – 22421 Market Street

Via Princessa Metrolink Station – 19201 Via Princessa

Central Park – 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road

ALL trees must be free of ornaments, decorations, lights and stands. Trees that are flocked, painted, or fireproofed will not be eligible for recycling and will be disposed of as trash.

For more information on services, call Waste Management at (661) 259-2398, Burrtec at (661) 222-2249 or visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...