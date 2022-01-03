header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
58°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 3
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
City Offering Ways to Dispose Holiday Waste
| Monday, Jan 3, 2022

Waste ManagementNeed to dispose of your holiday tree or old electronics and bulky furniture that are no longer needed? The city of Santa Clarita and its local waste haulers make it easy to dispose of these items safely and for free!

Santa Clarita residents with bulky items like old furniture, appliances and large electronic items that are not suitable for donation can have their items picked-up by their local waste hauler at no additional cost. To schedule a bulky item pick-up, call your waste hauler: Waste Management at (661) 259-2398 or Burrtec at (661) 222-2249 at least 48 hours prior to your regular service day.

Active Waste Management customers may also drop-off bulky items for no charge at Waste Management’s facility located at 25772 Springbrook Road from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please be prepared to show identification for proof of residence. Please note the facility will be closed to the public during rainy weather.

There are also several ways to dispose of your holiday tree for recycling:

– If possible, cut and fit your tree into your provided green waste bin.

– Until Jan. 8, place trees curbside during your regular collection day. For multi-family residents, place your trees adjacent to bins within your complex.

Enjoy a no-wait holiday tree recycling service. Visit one of the locations below before Jan. 8 and drop your tree in the designated bin:

Newhall Community Center – 22421 Market Street

Via Princessa Metrolink Station – 19201 Via Princessa

Central Park – 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road

ALL trees must be free of ornaments, decorations, lights and stands. Trees that are flocked, painted, or fireproofed will not be eligible for recycling and will be disposed of as trash.

For more information on services, call Waste Management at (661) 259-2398, Burrtec at (661) 222-2249 or visit GreenSantaClarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
Monday, Jan 3, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 3 - Sunday, Jan. 9
FULL STORY...

City Offering Ways to Dispose Holiday Waste

City Offering Ways to Dispose Holiday Waste
Monday, Jan 3, 2022
Need to dispose of your holiday tree or old electronics and bulky furniture that are no longer needed?
FULL STORY...

‘Fuddy Meers’ to Kick-Off MAIN’s 2022 Theater Season

‘Fuddy Meers’ to Kick-Off MAIN’s 2022 Theater Season
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
The MAIN is kicking-off its 2022 theater season with "Fuddy Meers" by Theatris Productions!
FULL STORY...

Runners Encouraged to Register Now for Santa Clarita Marathon

Runners Encouraged to Register Now for Santa Clarita Marathon
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to welcome back the Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, so lace your shoes and get ready to run on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
FULL STORY...

Non-Profits Invited to Apply to 2022-2023 CDBG Funding

Non-Profits Invited to Apply to 2022-2023 CDBG Funding
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita announced that SCV non-profits can now apply for the Community Development Block Grant's 2022-2023 funding cycle.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
New Exhibit Coming to SCAA
The Santa Clarita Artists Association announced a new exhibit entitled, “Earth Wind & Fire.”
New Exhibit Coming to SCAA
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 3 - Sunday, Jan. 9
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
City Offering Ways to Dispose Holiday Waste
Need to dispose of your holiday tree or old electronics and bulky furniture that are no longer needed?
City Offering Ways to Dispose Holiday Waste
Today in SCV History (Jan. 3)
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
Today in SCV History (Jan. 2)
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Forest Service, LASD Urge Visitors to Plan Before Visiting the Angeles National Forest
Whether visitors are going to the Angeles National Forest to trek through the high-country trails or enjoy some snow-play fun with the family, the Forest Service, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, strongly encourages everyone to have a plan before visiting the alpine-like conditions.
Forest Service, LASD Urge Visitors to Plan Before Visiting the Angeles National Forest
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Reports Highest Number of Cases
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Friday 12 additional deaths and 27,091 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 44,129 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Reports Highest Number of Cases
AQMD Issues Air Quality Advisory, Wood-Burning Ban Through New Year’s Day
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an advisory for poor air quality due to fireworks related to New Year celebrations as well as a mandatory wood-burning ban through Jan.1.
AQMD Issues Air Quality Advisory, Wood-Burning Ban Through New Year’s Day
CHP to Carry Out Maximum Enforcement Period for New Year’s Holiday
To encourage safe travel for those celebrating the new year, the California Highway Patrol announced it will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
CHP to Carry Out Maximum Enforcement Period for New Year’s Holiday
Today in SCV History (Dec. 31)
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
SCV Temperatures Could Dip Below Freezing
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarity Valley beginning Friday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
SCV Temperatures Could Dip Below Freezing
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County’s One Day Total Tops 20K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 24 new deaths and 20,198 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 43,358 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County’s One Day Total Tops 20K
California Drought Far from Over Despite Snowiest December
(CN) — California just had its snowiest December in more than half a century.
California Drought Far from Over Despite Snowiest December
CalArts Appoints Michael Elgarico VP of Enrollment
Michael Elgarico was recently appointed Vice President of Enrollment at California Institute of the Arts.
CalArts Appoints Michael Elgarico VP of Enrollment
Registration Still Open for TMU’s Winter 5K
The Master's University Winter 5K is three weeks away.
Registration Still Open for TMU’s Winter 5K
Water Use Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The recent rainfall has prompted Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, to caution residents about the bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas, which are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a storm.
Water Use Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Dec. 30)
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. Daily Case Numbers Climb Above 16k
With Delta and Omicron transmissions surging, L.A. County today reported more than 16,000 new cases in one of the highest daily case counts of the pandemic.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. Daily Case Numbers Climb Above 16k
Today in SCV History (Dec. 29)
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Reports Rising Cases, Hospitalizations
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 22 additional deaths and 9,473 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 42,339 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Reports Rising Cases, Hospitalizations
Jan. 3-12: Maintenance Scheduled at Castaic Lake, Community Asked to Conserve Water
SCV Water is asking customers to limit their outdoor water use starting Jan. 3 through Jan. 12 in preparation for annual maintenance on facilities at Castaic Lake.
Jan. 3-12: Maintenance Scheduled at Castaic Lake, Community Asked to Conserve Water
Today in SCV History (Dec. 28)
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
title card
Henry Mayo Reports Four Additional Deaths Over Weekend
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported four additional COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, bringing the hospital's total to 195, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Henry Mayo Reports Four Additional Deaths Over Weekend
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: