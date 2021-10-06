City Offers Fire Prevention Tips To Keep Santa Clarita Safe

We love to keep our landscaping looking it’s best – whether you are trimming grass, pruning branches or maintaining a home garden, neat landscaping adds value to a sustainable lifestyle.
But if left unkept, dry leaves and mulch can easily turn into kindling during a fire. According to Cal Fire, more than 8,500 fires burned almost four million acres in California alone last year. In addition to maintaining landscaping, it is also important to take preventative steps to reduce the risk of your property becoming fuel for a wildfire.
Please refer to this 7-step guide for residents, provided by the National Fire Protection Association. Visit firewise.org to learn more.
In addition to preventative wildfire safety tips, there are other ways to prepare for an emergency including building your own emergency kit. Here is a list of items that are essential to building an emergency kit.
A large, sturdy bag to hold essentials items.
Lightweight, nutritious food like protein bars or nuts, and a gallon of water per person, per day.
Personal essentials like toiletries, a change of clothing and eyeglasses.
Any medications you may need; prescription or over-the-counter.
Protective items like a face mask, first aid kit, sanitizer, antibacterial wipes and gloves.
A phone charger, flashlight and extra batteries. If possible, a portable radio is great too.
Copies of essential paperwork like passports, birth certificates, social security cards, title or lease documents and insurance paperwork.
Cash! Credit or debit cards may not work, so it is always a good idea to have enough cash for food, gas or other essentials that will last at least a few days.
The city of Santa Clarita will host a discussion at the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. that follows up on feedback received at a walking tour held by the City in June 2021.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,479 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,172 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital confirming one additional death.
The city of Santa Clarita will host a discussion at the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. that follows up on feedback received at a walking tour held by the City in June 2021.
Investigators said on Tuesday that they were continuing to conduct interviews and collect evidence in the death of a 2-month-old Canyon Country baby, but the preliminary autopsy results have been placed under security hold.
The Justice Department joins law enforcement partners, victim services professionals, advocates and communities across the country in observing October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and announces more than $476 million in Office on Violence Against Women grants.
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 173, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.