City Offers Free Community Emergency Response Team Training Class

Registration is now open for the city of Santa Clarita’s Community Emergency Response Team training class.

Residents will have the opportunity to learn basic disaster response skills for hazards that may impact our community.

In the disaster preparedness course, you will learn about the potential effect of extreme emergencies and disasters on transportation, utility services, communications, availability of food, water, shelter and fuel and emergency services.

In addition, this course will teach you how you can prepare in advance to improve the quality of your survival, reduce damage from hazards and help others. Particular focus will be placed on assembling and maintaining a disaster supply kit that will meet your individual or family needs.

This course is free and offered to anyone who lives or works in the Santa Clarita Valley or surrounding areas.

Spring 2025 Class Information

Dates/Locations:

Mondays and Wednesdays, April 21 – May 7. Lectures with six sessions total.

Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Friday, May 9 Disaster Simulation Drill – one session.

Santa Clarita Activities Center, Sycamore Room, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Time: 6 p.m.–9 p.m., all classes.

Participants attend a total of 21 class room hours. Classes include lecture, videos and interactive participation and skills assessment.

For more information and to register for the Spring 2025 class, please visit city.sc/CERT.

For questions, please email emergencymanagement@santaclarita.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...