City Offers Tips for Green Holiday

The GreenSantaClarita Team is offering tips on how you can make your holidays more green.
Decorating
– Get a locally grown tree – that was sprayed with little to no pesticides – and recycle it! Free drop-off locations will be available from Dec. 27 – Jan. 8 at Central Park, Newhall Community Center and the Via Princessa Metrolink Station.
– If you opt for an artificial tree, try to get one secondhand or one that says “Made in USA.”
– Holiday décor – purchase durable items that can be reused each year.
Energy
– Use LED lights that are more energy efficient and last longer.
– When it’s time for the heater, lower your thermostat to 68 degrees during the day and 55 degrees at night and wear your cozy clothes.
