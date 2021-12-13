City Offers Tips for Green Holiday

The GreenSantaClarita Team is offering tips on how you can make your holidays more green.

Decorating

– Get a locally grown tree – that was sprayed with little to no pesticides – and recycle it! Free drop-off locations will be available from Dec. 27 – Jan. 8 at Central Park, Newhall Community Center and the Via Princessa Metrolink Station.

– If you opt for an artificial tree, try to get one secondhand or one that says “Made in USA.”

– Holiday décor – purchase durable items that can be reused each year.

Energy

– Use LED lights that are more energy efficient and last longer.

– When it’s time for the heater, lower your thermostat to 68 degrees during the day and 55 degrees at night and wear your cozy clothes.

– Buying for yourself? Consider the gift of an electric vehicle and find the electric vehicle charging stations in Santa Clarita.

Food Waste

– Use locally grown food for menus and gifts. Old Town Newhall Farmers Market Santa Clarita Certified Farmers’ Market.

– Minimize food waste during your gathering by using a food calculator to help determine the right amount of food to prepare. Also, have reusable containers available to share leftovers with guests.

– Set up a compost bin for any inedible food scraps.

Water Pollution

– Sprucing up the yard for the holiday gathering? Watch our video for the best ways to handle pests to prevent pollution reaching the Santa Clara River.

– When taking those extra walks this holiday with your furry friend, remember it’s your duty to bag dog doody and put it in the trash to prevent polluting the Santa Clara River.

Gifts

– Wrapping – use reusable items like canvas tote bags, bandanas or scarfs as a creative way to wrap gifts. Or use wrapping paper without foil or glitter so it can be recycled.

– Provide the gift of reducing waste by gifting reusable travel coffee mugs, reusable water bottles or portable bamboo utensils.

Visit GreenSantaClarita.com for more green tips and resources. Happy Holidays from Green Santa Clarita!

