[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Showers
Showers
64°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 5
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
City Offers Tips on Responsible Water, Pesticide Use for Keeping Ants Out
| Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Don't Get Antsy

The summer heat is coming and ants are looking to stay cool inside your home. When dealing with pests, prevention is best. Here are a few tips to prevent a visit from pesky invaders:

Step 1: Prevent attracting ants

– Ants love to cool down in water. Avoid overwatering and fix indoor and outdoor leaks

– Keep countertops and sinks free of leftover food, don’t leave dirty dishes out and wipe up spills

– Do not leave pet food outside – ants like pet food too

Step 2: Create a protective barrier from ants

– Seal exposed cracks and small holes with caulk

– Apply foam insulation around windows

Step 3: Apply pesticides correctly

– Only spray cracks and crevices where ants or other pests are found

– Keep pesticides off of concrete and other hard surfaces

– Avoid pesticide runoff from washing into the Santa Clarita River and prevent lawn and garden water from running into the gutter

– And most importantly, read the label to apply responsibly and maximize effectiveness

Santa Clarita has seen excessive amounts of pesticides being washed off surfaces and into the Santa Clara River. Do not apply pesticides before rainfall or within the spray area of a sprinkler.

Above all else – set protective measures to your home and do not leave any food out, keeping ants outside and away from your home. Use chemicals sparingly when necessary, and do not let pesticides wash into the gutter.

Visit GreenSantaClarita.com or www.applyresponsibly.org for more tips and tricks to keep ants out of our home.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

City Offers Tips on Responsible Water, Pesticide Use for Keeping Ants Out

City Offers Tips on Responsible Water, Pesticide Use for Keeping Ants Out
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
FULL STORY...

Lane Closures on Sierra Hwy., Soledad Cyn. Road to Begin May 11

Lane Closures on Sierra Hwy., Soledad Cyn. Road to Begin May 11
Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
Developer Pardee Homes will begin a project to install a sanitary sewer pipe under southbound Sierra Highway, from Sarabande Lane to Soledad Canyon Road starting Monday, May 11.
FULL STORY...

City Reacts to BLM’s Formal Notice Demanding CEMEX to Pay Up

City Reacts to BLM’s Formal Notice Demanding CEMEX to Pay Up
Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020
In what has been a decades long battle to ensure that mega-mining never occurs in the Santa Clarita Valley, on Friday, April 24, 2020, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued a formal notice to CEMEX regarding the outstanding amount of $6.3 million owed to BLM.
FULL STORY...

‘Hearts for Heroes’ T-Shirt Campaign Salutes Essential Workers

‘Hearts for Heroes’ T-Shirt Campaign Salutes Essential Workers
Friday, Apr 24, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita has teamed up with the community to show support and gratitude for our essential workers who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Metro Awarded $107M Grant for Antelope Valley Line Upgrades

Metro Awarded $107M Grant for Antelope Valley Line Upgrades
Thursday, Apr 23, 2020
Following several years of work and advocacy by the North County Transportation Coalition (NCTC) Board, on which Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean and Councilman Bob Kellar serve, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has been awarded $107 million through California’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital (TIRCP) grant program for upgrades to the Antelope Valley Metrolink Line.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Tuesday: 56,212 Cases, 2,317 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 56,212 confirmed cases and 2,317 deaths.
California Tuesday: 56,212 Cases, 2,317 Deaths
May 6: Hart District Virtual Regular Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a Virtual (Regular) Meeting Wednesday, May 6, at 7:00 p.m.
May 6: Hart District Virtual Regular Meeting
L.A. County Tuesday: 27,815 Cases, 613 in SCV; Henry Mayo Confirms Additional Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 58 new deaths and 1,638 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Tuesday: 27,815 Cases, 613 in SCV; Henry Mayo Confirms Additional Death
Villanueva Announces Widespread Cuts In Response to $400M Budget Gap
The latest concern between Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the county Board of Supervisors involves about a more-than-10% gap in what the county has projected in its allocation for the Sheriff’s Department, which Villanueva described as “staggering.”
Villanueva Announces Widespread Cuts In Response to $400M Budget Gap
Newhall Insurance Agent Secures $1,500 Grant for SCV Nonprofits
As communities across the country continue to face unprecedented circumstances in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmers Insurance is granting donations to nonprofits directly related to COVID-19 relief efforts, as nominated by Farmers agents and district managers across the country.
Newhall Insurance Agent Secures $1,500 Grant for SCV Nonprofits
Reopen Hospital Doors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Flattening the curve has been achieved. Reopening some businesses is occurring. Now is the time to reopen hospital doors and allow loved ones back in.
Reopen Hospital Doors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
L.A. County Parks to Close on Mother’s Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will close all botanic gardens, lakes, and local, community and regional parks to the public on Sunday, May 10, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Parks to Close on Mother’s Day
County to Open Emergency Cooling Centers
Temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County are expected to rise into the 90s midweek. As a result, several public facilities located throughout the County will open and serve as Emergency Cooling Centers on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
County to Open Emergency Cooling Centers
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
As we move further into these unprecedented and uncharted times, I’ve had people ask how the City prepares for such occasions and how we ensure that Santa Clarita will be resilient.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
Henry Mayo Reminds Community Safety Measures in Place for Healthcare Visits
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are holding off on healthcare needs. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is reminding the community that it remains open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Henry Mayo Reminds Community Safety Measures in Place for Healthcare Visits
COC’s International Students Face Uncertainty Amid Pandemic
Students are beginning to feel the impact of COVID-19 and the major transitions it has brought to their college education, but for international students, the choices they have faced have not been easy.
COC’s International Students Face Uncertainty Amid Pandemic
CSUN Will Not Offer In-Person Summer Activities
Based on current guidance from elected and public health officials with the city and county of Los Angeles, as well as the State of California and the California State University system, California State University, Northridge will not present in-person activities for the community this summer, including youth camps.
CSUN Will Not Offer In-Person Summer Activities
May 7: Thurmond Hosts Virtual Support Circle for California Educators
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is hosting an online panel of education experts to reach out and hear directly from frontline educators at schools across California.
May 7: Thurmond Hosts Virtual Support Circle for California Educators
WiSH Foundation, Henry Mayo to Continue Free Interactive Workouts
Due to the tremendous participation in and positive response to their “Workout with a Master Trainer” event in March, the WiSH Education Foundation is excited to partner with Henry Mayo Fitness and Health and offer additional free, interactive workouts for the community.
WiSH Foundation, Henry Mayo to Continue Free Interactive Workouts
Mother Daughter Chalk Art Team Brings Joy to Saugus Neighborhood
Every day, you can find Vanessa Ferrero-Betancourt and her 11-year-old daughter Ava Betancourt on the driveway of their Saugus home for hours at a time.
Mother Daughter Chalk Art Team Brings Joy to Saugus Neighborhood
Today in SCV History (May 5)
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
May 4-9: SCVEDC Marks National Economic Development Week
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is marking National Economic Development Week from May 4-9, joining communities nationwide to increase awareness of the positive work economic developers do to enhance local economic impact.
May 4-9: SCVEDC Marks National Economic Development Week
Newsom: California Can Begin Modifying Stay-at-Home Order Friday
Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that based on the state’s progress in meeting metrics tied to indicators, the state can begin to move into Stage 2 of modifying the stay at home order this Friday, May 8, with guidelines released Thursday, May 7.
Newsom: California Can Begin Modifying Stay-at-Home Order Friday
California Monday: 54,937 Cases, 2,254 Deaths
California has had 54,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,254 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Monday.
California Monday: 54,937 Cases, 2,254 Deaths
Villanueva: Violent Crimes Down 10%; 3 COVID-Related Citations, 55 Arrests
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced a 10% total decline in violent crimes compared to 2019, with a decrease of 4% in criminal homicides and a 33% drop in rapes reported.
Villanueva: Violent Crimes Down 10%; 3 COVID-Related Citations, 55 Arrests
L.A. County Monday: 581 SCV Cases; Val Verde Jumps to 92
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 568 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths from the disease, with 581 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Monday: 581 SCV Cases; Val Verde Jumps to 92
U.S. Expects Virus Death Rate to Double Come June
Roughly twice as many people will die of COVID-19 every day in the United States by this time next month, the Trump administration is projecting, according to death rate modeling made public Monday.
U.S. Expects Virus Death Rate to Double Come June
The ‘Reopening’ Gambit | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
One unforeseen variable about “reopening” is Mother Nature, and the effect of increasing temperatures on the virus. Most types of coronavirus are negatively impacted by warmer environments. We do not yet know if this variable is true with COVID-19.
The ‘Reopening’ Gambit | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
%d bloggers like this: