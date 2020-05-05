City Offers Tips on Responsible Water, Pesticide Use for Keeping Ants Out

The summer heat is coming and ants are looking to stay cool inside your home. When dealing with pests, prevention is best. Here are a few tips to prevent a visit from pesky invaders:

Step 1: Prevent attracting ants

– Ants love to cool down in water. Avoid overwatering and fix indoor and outdoor leaks

– Keep countertops and sinks free of leftover food, don’t leave dirty dishes out and wipe up spills

– Do not leave pet food outside – ants like pet food too

Step 2: Create a protective barrier from ants

– Seal exposed cracks and small holes with caulk

– Apply foam insulation around windows

Step 3: Apply pesticides correctly

– Only spray cracks and crevices where ants or other pests are found

– Keep pesticides off of concrete and other hard surfaces

– Avoid pesticide runoff from washing into the Santa Clarita River and prevent lawn and garden water from running into the gutter

– And most importantly, read the label to apply responsibly and maximize effectiveness

Santa Clarita has seen excessive amounts of pesticides being washed off surfaces and into the Santa Clara River. Do not apply pesticides before rainfall or within the spray area of a sprinkler.

Above all else – set protective measures to your home and do not leave any food out, keeping ants outside and away from your home. Use chemicals sparingly when necessary, and do not let pesticides wash into the gutter.

Visit GreenSantaClarita.com or www.applyresponsibly.org for more tips and tricks to keep ants out of our home.