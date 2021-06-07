Restaurant guests enjoy an outdoor dining experience at Salt Creek Grille in Valencia Monday afternoon. November 23, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

City Officials Announce Temporary Outdoor Dining Not Set for ‘Abrupt Closure’

Uploaded: , Monday, Jun 7, 2021

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

Santa Clarita restaurants may be able to keep temporary outdoor dining setups past the state’s full reopening next week, city of Santa Clarita officials announced Monday.

City officials had previously said the continuance of the city’s Eat Local program, which issued free temporary-use permits allowing restaurants to convert parking lots, street parking and sidewalks into outdoor seating, past the state’s June 15 reopening would depend on the state’s health order, and that if 100% indoor occupancy was allowed at restaurants, it would end.

While the city is still set to continue to assess the health orders and possible modifications to the outdoor dining program, a statement released Monday said the city will continue to work with local restaurants that have been granted temporary use permits, and there will not be an abrupt closure of outdoor dining.

Instead, the city plans to work with local restaurants on a reasonable transition schedule, the statement continued.

Jason Crawford, the city’s planning manager, previously told The Signal that extending the city’s program, if the state’s health order allows for 100% indoor occupancy, would require action by the Santa Clarita City Council.

The city continues to support local businesses through its Shop Local Eat Local campaigns. For more information, visit VisitSantaClarita.com.

