City Officials, Barger Discuss Variance for Reopening Santa Clarita

On Friday, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda, Councilmember Bob Kellar and City Manager Ken Striplin met virtually with Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger to address the requested variance for North County cities to reopen at a pace appropriate for their communities.

The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that Supervisor Barger has expressed support of the variance and will bring a motion to be heard at the next Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor’s meeting on Tuesday, May 26.

“I think it is time to move from safer at home, to safer at work and safer in our communities,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “I want the Santa Clarita Community to know that I am in your corner. I want all of us to continue to work together as we move toward reopening and recovery.”

The motion, co-authored by Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn, will allow variances not only for North County cities, but any city in Los Angeles County will be granted the opportunity to seek the variance if they meet certain benchmarks.

“We have heard our community loud and clear,” said Mayor Pro Tem Miranda. “We appreciate their adherence to the Safer at Home orders, but it is time to move forward. Our businesses need to reopen their doors and our residents need to be able to return to work, with safety precautions in place.”

If the motion is passed, the County’s Public Health Officer will work with the State to seek approval on behalf of qualified cities and/or regions. The City is reaching out to our local State representatives to help support the cause.

“This is a prime example of the excellent partnership we have with our Fifth District Supervisor,” said Councilmember Kellar. “Even during this time of uncertainty, a time when she has so much on her plate, she has been there for the Santa Clarita community and continues to support the goals and initiatives specific to our residents.”

The motion will be heard at the next Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, May 26 at 9:30 a.m. For more information on how to watch and virtually participate, please visit bos.lacounty.gov.

“We are so fortunate to have Supervisor Barger representing our community of Santa Clarita,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “She has always been an ally we can depend on and, during the COVID pandemic, she has been a steadfast partner and strong advocate, for not only our City, but our entire North County Coalition.”