City Officials Remind Residents All Fireworks Are Illegal In Santa Clarita

Before the festivities of Independence Day begin the city of Santa Clarita is reminding residents that fireworks are illegal to use and possess within the community.

Mayor Bill Miranda was joined by City Councilmembers, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Grossman Burn Center this morning for a fireworks press conference to reinforce this message. The conference was concluded with a pyrotechnic demonstration to showcase the potentially costly dangers that result from fireworks.

Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, residents are cautioned against using fireworks and encouraged to report any illegal firework use near them at santa-clarita.com/RSC. Information inputted on the map and in the description is transmitted to the Sheriff’s Department for them to investigate and to inform proactive enforcement. Residents may also call (661) 255-1121 to report illegal firework use. Individuals should only call 9-1-1 if there is a life-threatening emergency.

The best way to enjoy fireworks is by viewing the City’s “Spirit of America” Fireworks Spectacular beginning at 9:15 p.m. on July 4. The professional fireworks show will light up the sky from the launch site near the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Citrus Street.

For more information on illegal firework use in Santa Clarita and additional resources, please visit santa-clarita.com/Fireworks.

