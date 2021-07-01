City Officials Remind Residents All Fireworks Are Illegal In Santa Clarita

Before the festivities of Independence Day begin the city of Santa Clarita is reminding residents that fireworks are illegal to use and possess within the community.
Mayor Bill Miranda was joined by City Councilmembers, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Grossman Burn Center this morning for a fireworks press conference to reinforce this message. The conference was concluded with a pyrotechnic demonstration to showcase the potentially costly dangers that result from fireworks.
Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, residents are cautioned against using fireworks and encouraged to report any illegal firework use near them at santa-clarita.com/RSC. Information inputted on the map and in the description is transmitted to the Sheriff’s Department for them to investigate and to inform proactive enforcement. Residents may also call (661) 255-1121 to report illegal firework use. Individuals should only call 9-1-1 if there is a life-threatening emergency.
The best way to enjoy fireworks is by viewing the City’s “Spirit of America” Fireworks Spectacular beginning at 9:15 p.m. on July 4. The professional fireworks show will light up the sky from the launch site near the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Citrus Street.
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of youth, ages 24 and younger, who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
Fourth of July weekend can bring traveling motorists across California including the Santa Clarita Valley, California Highway Patrol is telling drivers they will observe a maximum enforcement period to crack down on speed violations.
A picture may say a thousand words, but a piece of art can tell a survival story, according to the leaders of Single Mothers Outreach, who held their annual “Empowering HeArts” kickoff event at Closet on Main on Friday.
Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation that extends the state wide eviction moratorium through Sept 30 2021 and clear rent debt for low-income residents that have experienced COVID-19 related financial hardships.
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, a Hart High School graduate, is under investigation after a woman accused the Cy Young Award winner of sexual assault, the Dodgers acknowledged Tuesday night amid a flood of media reports on the allegations.
A vehicle fire north of Castaic was extinguished upon firefighters’ arrival after the blaze had reportedly spread to brush and resulted in a first-alarm response from Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel on Tuesday.
After working together since the inception of the Outlets at Tejon, developers Andrew Boyle and Peter Edelmann have teamed up with Tejon Ranch Company and The Rockefeller Group to open an immersive art experience at the Outlets.
A Saugus man arrested on suspicion of possessing obscene matter depicting a minor was reportedly discovered after a national organization specializing in these types of crimes reported his alleged internet activity to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is pleased to announce the appointment of Animal Control Manager Raul Rodriguez to the position of Deputy Director, North County Operations / Public Safety Division.
The Cube holds a special place in the hearts of the dozen members of the West Ranch hockey team who planted 38 acacias at Pamplico Park on Saturday morning to thank the city of Santa Clarita for keeping the ice rink open and operational.
College of the Canyons refinanced $36.8 million of outstanding general obligation bond debt giving the district’s taxpayers a cash flow savings of $2.9 million. This represents an overall savings of 5.79% of the refinanced bonds.
