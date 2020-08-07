City: Organized Sports, Gyms, Churches Can Reserve Field Space

Organized sports, gyms and faith-based organizations can now reserve field space at Santa Clarita parks, Mayor Cameron Smyth said Friday after Los Angeles County issued an update on guidelines allowing youth sports to resume.
The city’s Field and Reservations Office, which handles reservation requests for ball fields and multipurpose fields, has remained closed since the onset of the pandemic but is expected to commence operations Monday, Aug. 10, according to city officials.
Reservations only apply to city-owned parks and fields and would not apply to the Castaic Sports Complex as the location is under the county’s jurisdiction.
“Not only will they be open but we’re going to return to the pre-pandemic policy of requiring reservations,” said Smyth during a live broadcast. “We were able to do this because earlier in the week, the state and county released guidelines for youth sports activities and use for training. While you can reserve the fields, it’s still important that you are following the guidelines that are set forth by the county Department of Public Health.”
Under California’s latest protocols, youth sports and physical education can proceed outside, with guidelines such as limiting certain activities and allowing for young athletes to play mask-free when appropriate. Tournaments, events and competitions, as well as amateur team sports, such as the city’s softball league that has about 200 teams, remain prohibited.
Santa Clarita’s softball fields, which closed July 31, will not reopen until the first reservations on Aug. 17. Smyth said these fields closed after many outside groups, including from San Bernardino, would use the fields.
“(J)ust a few weekends ago, an all-day tournament organized from Los Angeles-based travel teams used Central Park from dawn until dusk and obviously using those fields in violation of the state and county health order, as well as for limiting Santa Clarita residents from using our fields, forced us to make the decision to close those, those softball and baseball diamonds,” Smyth said.
Faith-based organizations and gyms will also be allowed to make reservations as these sectors are only allowed to operate outdoors under state and county health orders in place.
“Not all of our churches, synagogues (and) mosques have space outside. Allowing you to have a service using our city parks is a way for us to again partner with our community,” said Smyth, reminding the public that “again, social distancing protocols all still must be in order.”
Smyth reiterated that park playgrounds remain closed until further notice as “those are difficult facilities to manage with cleaning.”
Reservations will begin Monday, Aug. 17. Applications for field rentals will be accepted starting Monday, Aug. 10, at 8 a.m. and must be submitted a minimum of seven days in advance of the reservation date. All applicants must be in compliance with all county health orders.
Acknowledging a glitch in the state’s overburdened reporting system that failed county health departments for weeks, California officials on Friday said despite a backlog of as many as 350,000 coronavirus tests they remain confident in the state’s broader data and that the glitch can be quickly fixed.
Acknowledging a glitch in the state’s overburdened reporting system that failed county health departments for weeks, California officials on Friday said despite a backlog of as many as 350,000 coronavirus tests they remain confident in the state’s broader data and that the glitch can be quickly fixed.
Organized sports, gyms and faith-based organizations can now reserve field space at Santa Clarita parks, Mayor Cameron Smyth said Friday after Los Angeles County issued an update on guidelines allowing youth sports to resume.
The fate of more than 100,000 Uber and Lyft drivers lies in the hands of a state court judge, who after a nearly three-hour hearing Thursday lamented his inability to fully predict the ramifications of a potential court order extending employment benefits to California drivers.
Through the use of 14 subcommittees planning for the upcoming semester, William S. Hart Union High School District officials believe they have improved upon their online learning plans for the upcoming fall semester.
Multiple police and first-responder unions have filed a lawsuit to remove Los Angeles County's "Reimagine L.A." charter amendment from the November ballot, which would increase spending on housing and mental health services while decreasing funding for law enforcement.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials have tracked multiple confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in the Santa Clarita Valley in residential and non-residential settings, which include the SCV Sheriff’s Station, a restaurant and other care facilities.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that the California Department of Education (CDE) is collaborating closely with Apple and T-Mobile to connect up to 1 million students in need as most schools across California expect to begin the next school year in distance learning.
Boys and Girls Club, Renee Marshall, JCI, LoveSCV, the city of Santa Clarita and other community sponsors are all working together to bring positive community engagement to 300 SCV elementary school, junior high and high school students (ages 5-18) each week for the first 3 weeks in August, beginning Thursday, Aug. 6
Stevenson Ranch resident and Grammy-winning music producer Detail was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of more than a dozen sexual assault charges, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.