City Prepares for Possible Protest on Thursday

The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are aware of the planned protest on Thursday, June 4, at noon near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.

There has been a lot of misinformation on social media about the protest.

For accurate and verified information, please visit the websites and social media pages for the city of Santa Clarita and the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

All protesters who wish to assemble peacefully and share their feelings and concerns can assemble in the City of Santa Clarita.

Those looters and rioters who are looking to cause damage and steal property will be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“The evidence is clear, George Floyd died at the hands of four police officers – all of whom should be prosecuted,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “This brutality by sworn peace officers should alarm all of us, and we must work together to ensure Mr. Floyd’s death leads to the reforms necessary to the benefit of all communities.”

The city of Santa Clarita, Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol are working to prepare for this protest and to deal with any unlawfulness of those who look to take advantage.

“We are working together to ensure we have the resources we need to protect the community of Santa Clarita,” said Sheriff’s Captain Justin Diez. “We hope to once again have a peaceful protest.”

Businesses should be aware of the possibility of a protest on Thursday and be ready to close up should the need arise.

Residents who do not need to be in the vicinity of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard should avoid the area on Thursday.

Visit SantaClaritaEmergency.com for the latest information on curfews.