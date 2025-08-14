City Presents ‘Allure’ Exhibit by Frank Rock at The MAIN

The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, “Allure” by Frank Rock on view at The MAIN through Monday, Sept. 22.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

The community is invited to a special reception on Wednesday, Sept. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m., at The MAIN, offering a unique opportunity to engage with the artist and explore the exhibit firsthand.

“Allure” is a vibrant collection that captures the emotional pull and sensory experience of the ocean. Drawing from places he’s visited and images shared by friends, Rock uses bright tropical colors and layered textures to portray the ever-changing character of coastal landscapes. Each painting reflects his deep connection to the sea, its movement, light as well as its powerful ability to stir memory and emotion.

“Every beach is different,” Rock says. “The waves, the shape of the shore, the light hitting the water, all have their own story. I try to express that through brush and paint. Whether it’s crashing waves or quiet moments along the tide, I want the viewer to feel the ocean, not just see it.”

Rock has made a lasting mark across the Santa Clarita Valley through numerous public art contributions. His art can be seen throughout the community, from the vibrant Howdy mural at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch at 25400 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321 to the restored stagecoach scene in the Library’s Community Room. Just down the street, his mural of the historic Southern Hotel brings local history to life at the corner of Market Street and Main Street. At Valencia High School, Rock’s creativity enhances campus pride with a large mural in the Administration Office, and each year he adds new names to the school’s “Wall of Champions,” which honors standout athletes. His bronze-etched tributes to America’s military conflicts are a focal point at Veterans Historical Plaza, 24275 Walnut St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321 and he also brought color and character to city facilities through projects like a hand-painted trash can at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center at 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 and the “History Bear,” now installed at the Old Town Newhall Library as part of the California Bear Project.

The art reception will provide an opportunity to meet the artist and gain insight into Rock’s creative process. The event is free and open to the public. To learn more about the “Allure” exhibit and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at ArtistCall@SantaClarita.gov.

