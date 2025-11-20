City Presents ‘Persona Grata: Portraits’ Exhibit at The MAIN

The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, “Persona Grata: Portraits” by Heidi Brueckner on view at The MAIN, now through Jan. 14, 2026.

This collection features large-scale, colorful oil and mixed-media figurative paintings that explore humankind’s understanding of itself and its relationship to storytelling.

Brueckner’s bold portraits present individual narratives through self-presentation, gesture and expression, inviting viewers to reflect on the universal act of observing others as a way of better understanding ourselves. Her assertive use of color is intentionally divorced from naturalism and used as a metaphor for shared Humanity. The work is further animated through unconventional surfaces, including unstretched canvas, recycled bubble mailers and found materials that billow slightly when hung, adding movement and texture to each piece.

​Drawing from an empathetic, documentary-like approach, Brueckner honors the dignity of her subjects, while simultaneously disrupting traditional portraiture with unexpected spatial relationships, sculpted fabrics, sequins and other mixed media elements. Her practice blends contemporary expression with socio-environmental awareness, integrating post-consumer materials as both artistic texture and commentary on interconnectedness, value and sustainability.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The featured artwork attached to this release is entitled “It’s Raining Love” by Heidi Brueckner. To learn more about “Persona Grata: Portraits” by Heidi Brueckner and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at ArtistCall@SantaClarita.com.

