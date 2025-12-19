header image

City Presents ‘Pop Culture’ Art Exhibit at the Newhall Community Center
| Friday, Dec 19, 2025
The Real Thing

The city of Santa Clarita will present its latest art exhibition, “Pop Culture,” on view at the Newhall Community Center now through March 25, 2026.

Newhall Community Center is located at 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.

This vibrant showcase invites guests to explore the influence, nostalgia and visual language of contemporary culture through a wide range of artistic interpretations.

“Pop Culture” celebrates the imagery, symbols and stories that shape our shared cultural experience. From film, comics and music to fashion, technology and iconic American advertising, the exhibition highlights how popular culture continues to inspire, challenge and connect everyone. Artists reflect on both the playful and profound elements of cultural memory, creating works that explore identity, imagination and the ways we interact with the world around us.

Among the featured artists is Drew Salaz, whose oil paintings blend realism with the bold, dynamic worlds of comics and animation. “Growing up watching movies and cartoons and reading comic books, I’m interested in bringing those stories and themes into my artwork,” said Salaz. His pieces merge pop culture motifs with personal experience, creating works that are at once nostalgic, contemporary and deeply narrative.

Also featured is Mary K. Roth, a photographer whose hand-painted silver prints reinterpret iconic pop culture imagery through a uniquely expressive lens. “Pop culture images and icons are reflections of our American and human experience,” said Roth. Her featured work, “The Real Thing,” blends photography with Marshall oil paints, transforming familiar cultural symbols into richly textured works of art.

The exhibiting artists include: Kristen Baladi, Cary Bruecher, Isaac Brynjegard-Bialik, Zachary Dominguez, Soyoung James, Sol Kang, Dore Kittrell, Katie McGuire, Laurence Morand, Jeffrey Mueller, Jasimen Phillips, Mary K. Roth, Drew Salaz, Lee Schollnick, Rose Smither, Jayme Sun Thomas and Lori Wakefield.

The image attached to this press release is titled “The Real Thing” by Mary K. Roth. To learn more about “Pop Culture” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at ArtistCall@SantaClarita.com.
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

FULL STORY...

Applications Are Open for the Summer 2026 Lifeguard Season

Applications Are Open for the Summer 2026 Lifeguard Season
Thursday, Dec 18, 2025
Do you have a passion for swimming and a desire to make an impact in your community? The city of Santa Clarita is seeking individuals with strong customer service skills and a commitment to community engagement to join its lifeguard team.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Transit Launches Fare Capping Beginning January 2026

Santa Clarita Transit Launches Fare Capping Beginning January 2026
Wednesday, Dec 17, 2025
Starting January 1, 2026, Santa Clarita Transit is launching Fare Capping, meaning once riders hit the daily or weekly cap, the rest of their local rides are free.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 15-21: Four Productions Filming in SCV

Dec. 15-21: Four Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Dec 15, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of four productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 15 to Sunday, Dec. 21.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 13: Holiday Sparkle Takes Over at Hart Park Barnyard Light Tour

Dec. 13: Holiday Sparkle Takes Over at Hart Park Barnyard Light Tour
Friday, Dec 12, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita invites families to experience the magic of the holidays at the fifth annual Barnyard Light Tour on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 5-7:30 p.m. at William S. Hart Park.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Foothill League Soccer: Saugus Boys, Hart Girls Leading
This week’s Foothill League matches resulted in the Saugus boys getting a firmer grip on first place, and the Saugus girls slipping into second place. Meanwhile, holiday tournaments are bringing both wins and losses from non-league teams, with more on the way.
Foothill League Soccer: Saugus Boys, Hart Girls Leading
Today in SCV History (Dec. 19)
1970 - Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos]
Saugus train station
Applications Are Open for the Summer 2026 Lifeguard Season
Do you have a passion for swimming and a desire to make an impact in your community? The city of Santa Clarita is seeking individuals with strong customer service skills and a commitment to community engagement to join its lifeguard team.
Applications Are Open for the Summer 2026 Lifeguard Season
Dec. 19: No Burn Day Alert Issued for SCV, South Coast Air Basin
Santa Clarita Valley residents need to put down the yule log and refrain from all residental wood burning fires on Friday, Dec. 19.
Dec. 19: No Burn Day Alert Issued for SCV, South Coast Air Basin
Whitesides Announces 2025 Congressional App Challenge SCV Winners
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Aqua Dulce), announced the winners of the 2025 Congressional App Challenge for California’s 27th Congressional District: the “MathViz” team led by local Academy of the Canyons student, Gautham Korrapati.
Whitesides Announces 2025 Congressional App Challenge SCV Winners
March 1: JCI Santa Clarita Holds Mardi Gras Madness 1K/5K/10K Runs
The Mardi Gras Madness 1K/5K/10K, set for March 1, in Santa Clarita, is more than a race, it’s a celebration of health, community and giving back. Now through Wednesday, Dec. 24, take $10 OFF race registration with promo code WINTER10 at checkout.
March 1: JCI Santa Clarita Holds Mardi Gras Madness 1K/5K/10K Runs
Jan. 9: Premiere of ‘The Fantasticks’ Presented by Theatre Extempore
Theatre Extempore will present the all time classic musical The Fantasticks, 8-10 p.m. Jan. 9-11. 15-18 at The MAIN.
Jan. 9: Premiere of ‘The Fantasticks’ Presented by Theatre Extempore
West Ranch Runner Going the Distance
West Ranch High School senior Braulio Castillo (17) never did any long-distance running before high school, but what he has accomplished in that demanding discipline since taking it up is impressive. And, so far his senior year, it is phenomenal.
West Ranch Runner Going the Distance
Jan 8: Powerlab Studio Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Powerlab Studio will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 8 at 28110 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Jan 8: Powerlab Studio Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Dec. 21: Cookies With Santa at MB2 Entertainment
B2 Entertainment will have a Cookies With Santa event, 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21 at 21516 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Dec. 21: Cookies With Santa at MB2 Entertainment
Jan. 2-June 26: Cougars Soccer Programs to Host ‘Friday Night Footy’
The College of the Canyons soccer programs will be hosting 'Friday Night Footy,' small-sided pick-up games, running on Friday evenings Jan. 2 through June 26 at the COC Soccer Facility.
Jan. 2-June 26: Cougars Soccer Programs to Host ‘Friday Night Footy’
Muro Signs with Cumberland University Softball Program
College of the Canyons sophomore pitcher Nichole Muro will continue her academic and athletic career at Cumberland University after signing with the Phoenix softball program.
Muro Signs with Cumberland University Softball Program
Cougars Win Fourth Straight 80-72 at Napa Valley
College of the Canyons men's basketball won its fourth straight contest in an 80-72 affair at Napa Valley College on Monday afternoon, Dec. 15 as freshman Julius Washington led all scorers with 20 points.
Cougars Win Fourth Straight 80-72 at Napa Valley
Canyons Finishes Tourney Weekend with 60-44 Win Over Diablo Valley
Canyons women's basketball snapped a five-game losing streak with a 60-44 win over Diablo Valley College during the final day of action at the Napa Valley Storm Surge tournament on Saturday, Dec. 13.
Canyons Finishes Tourney Weekend with 60-44 Win Over Diablo Valley
Today in SCV History (Dec. 18)
1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
Newhall School Board Elects Rachelle Haddoak 2026 Board President
The Newhall School District Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, Dec. 16 for its annual organiational meeting.
Newhall School Board Elects Rachelle Haddoak 2026 Board President
LASD Custody Division Honors Inmates on the Path of Recovery and Success
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department  Forensic In-Patient Step Down program’s success has led to an annual graduation that not only celebrates the participants for the progress they have made in the program but also acknowledges the department’s commitment to excellence in custody operations. 
LASD Custody Division Honors Inmates on the Path of Recovery and Success
Research by CSUN Prof Finds Neandertal Selective Cannibalism 45,000 Years Ago
The study of bones from the largest collection of Neandertal remains in Northern Europe has revealed evidence of selective cannibalism targeting Neandertal females and children between 41,000 and 45,000 years ago.
Research by CSUN Prof Finds Neandertal Selective Cannibalism 45,000 Years Ago
State Education Dept. to Address Rising Antisemitism, Hate
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced that registration is open for the second annual School Leadership to End Hate Winter Institute, co-hosted by the California Department of Education and the California Teachers Collaborative for Holocaust and Genocide Education.
State Education Dept. to Address Rising Antisemitism, Hate
LASD Crime Lab Awarded Grant to Bolster Testing for DUI Cases
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a $134,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety
LASD Crime Lab Awarded Grant to Bolster Testing for DUI Cases
CSUN Researchers Call for Public’s Help in Documenting Joshua Trees’ Surprise Out-of-Season Bloom
Southern California’s iconic Joshua trees are in bloom, and California State University, Northridge’s environmental biologists are asking the public’s help in figuring out why and what it means for the trees’ future.
CSUN Researchers Call for Public’s Help in Documenting Joshua Trees’ Surprise Out-of-Season Bloom
DMV Finds Tesla Violated California State Law With ‘Autopilot’ Terms
The California Department of Motor Vehicles today issued its decision in the Tesla administrative case, adopting the administrative law judge’s proposed decision
DMV Finds Tesla Violated California State Law With ‘Autopilot’ Terms
Santa Clarita Transit Launches Fare Capping Beginning January 2026
Starting January 1, 2026, Santa Clarita Transit is launching Fare Capping, meaning once riders hit the daily or weekly cap, the rest of their local rides are free.
Santa Clarita Transit Launches Fare Capping Beginning January 2026
