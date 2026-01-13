City Receives Achievement of Excellence Award

The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded the 2025 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.

This is the 15th time the city has received this award in recognition of Santa Clarita’s purchasing policies and practices.

The AEP Award is earned by public and non-profit organizations that obtain a high application score based on standardized criteria. This annual program recognizes procurement organizations that embrace innovation, professionalism, productivity, leadership and e-Procurement. The AEP program encourages the development of excellence as well as continued organizational improvement to earn the award annually.

The city of Santa Clarita is one of only 85 cities in the United States and Canada to receive this esteemed award. The Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award has the distinction of being sponsored by a number of major procurement associations in the nation.

For more information about the AEP award, please contact the city’s Purchasing and Contracts Administrator, Melody Bartlette, at (661) 255-4918 or mbartlette@santaclarita.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...