City Receiving $2.6M for Traffic Improvements

The city of Santa Clarita will receive approximately $2.6 million in funding for two traffic enhancement projects through the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2022, which was signed by President Joe Biden on March 15, 2022. Funding will be used to address circulation and safety improvement, as well as access improvements at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, projects that were included in the House of Representatives and Senate versions of the bill by Congressman Mike Garcia and Senator Alex Padilla.

“Traffic safety and circulation continue to be a top concern for residents and a main priority of the City Council, particularly as they relate to access for emergency vehicles and visitors at Henry Mayo. We send our sincere thanks to Congressman Garcia and Senator Padilla for recognizing the importance of these projects and the benefit they will bring to the residents of Santa Clarita,” said Mayor Laurene Weste.

The City’s Circulation and Safety Improvement Project is being funded for $1,500,000 and will improve traffic safety and traffic flow. The project will help alleviate known chokepoints during peak hours, reducing motorists’ delays at multiple signalized locations in Santa Clarita.

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Ingress and Egress Access Improvements Project is being funded for $1,120,000 and will address vehicle access and safety surrounding the hospital. The project will construct a right-turn pocket entering the hospital campus and realign existing medians east and west of Orchard Village Road.

For more information on these traffic improvement projects, please contact Assistant City Engineer Shannon Pickett at (661) 255-4968 or spickett@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...