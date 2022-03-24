header image

1922 - Wyatt Earp's wife thanks William S. Hart for defending her husband's honor [story]
Wyatt Earp story
City Receiving $2.6M for Traffic Improvements
| Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
City Streets
File photo from the city of Santa Clarita.

 

The city of Santa Clarita will receive approximately $2.6 million in funding for two traffic enhancement projects through the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2022, which was signed by President Joe Biden on March 15, 2022. Funding will be used to address circulation and safety improvement, as well as access improvements at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, projects that were included in the House of Representatives and Senate versions of the bill by Congressman Mike Garcia and Senator Alex Padilla.

“Traffic safety and circulation continue to be a top concern for residents and a main priority of the City Council, particularly as they relate to access for emergency vehicles and visitors at Henry Mayo. We send our sincere thanks to Congressman Garcia and Senator Padilla for recognizing the importance of these projects and the benefit they will bring to the residents of Santa Clarita,” said Mayor Laurene Weste.

The City’s Circulation and Safety Improvement Project is being funded for $1,500,000 and will improve traffic safety and traffic flow. The project will help alleviate known chokepoints during peak hours, reducing motorists’ delays at multiple signalized locations in Santa Clarita.

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Ingress and Egress Access Improvements Project is being funded for $1,120,000 and will address vehicle access and safety surrounding the hospital. The project will construct a right-turn pocket entering the hospital campus and realign existing medians east and west of Orchard Village Road.

For more information on these traffic improvement projects, please contact Assistant City Engineer Shannon Pickett at (661) 255-4968 or spickett@santa-clarita.com.
Carol Zou Partners with L.A. County Arts & Culture Department
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced that Carol Zou has been selected for a two-year residency as part of its Creative Strategist-Artist in Residence program.
City Receiving $2.6M for Traffic Improvements
The city of Santa Clarita will receive approximately $2.6 million in funding for two traffic enhancement projects through the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2022, which was signed by President Joe Biden on March 15, 2022.
COC Receives Nearly $1M in Federal Funding to Launch Tech Center
College of the Canyons has received nearly $1 million in federal funding that will help launch an Advanced Technology Center, a state-of-art advanced manufacturing and Computer Numerical Control production lab that will help meet the high demand for skilled employees in fast-growing industry sectors.
Newsom Proposes $400 Gas Rebate
(CN) — Gov. Gavin Newsom said California car owners could receive tax rebates of $400 as early as July as part of an $11 billion proposal to address surging gas prices.
April 2: SCV Water’s Gardening Class Highlights Edible Landscaping
Have your beauty and eat it, too! Learn how to integrate edible plants, fruits and vegetables into a water-wise landscape that doesn't sacrifice curb appeal.
Today in SCV History (March 24)
1922 - Wyatt Earp's wife thanks William S. Hart for defending her husband's honor [story]
City Council To Appeal Solar Panel Payment Decision
At the Santa Clarita City Council special meeting on March 22, the City Council authorized the filing of an appeal in the case seeking removal of the solar panels at the Canyon View Mobile Home Estates.
City To File CEQA Lawsuit Against County Over Camp Scott Decision
Following last week’s Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors vote to recommend Camp Scott in Santa Clarita as a permanent facility for juvenile males formerly under the State’s authority, the Santa Clarita City Council has approved a lawsuit.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Increasing Access To Theraputics
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 27 additional deaths and an additional 714 positive cases Wednesday, with 16 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Public Health Encourages Getting Tested During World TB Day
With local landmarks lit up red on World Tuberculosis Day Thursday, March 24, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health encourages residents to get tested for tuberculosis, a deadly disease that can be dormant, or latent, for many years.
CSUN, Premier America, Announce New Partnership, Matadome to be Renamed After Credit Union
California State University, Northridge officials announced a 10-year, multifaceted partnership agreement with Premier America Credit Union.
2021 SCVEDC Annual Report
The COVID-19 pandemic brought both health implications and serious economic ones, extending into its second year in 2021 as the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation celebrated its 11th anniversary.
TV Game Show “Deal or No Deal” Comes to New Discovery Princess Stage, Fleetwide
One of the world’s most popular game shows, “Deal or No Deal,” is about to set sail onboard Discovery Princess, the newest cruise ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, debuting from Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.
SCVEDC Announces 2021 Power Brokers in Commercial Real Estate
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation invests not just in growing  local businesses, but attracting great companies to the region with a focus on industries that provide residents with high quality, high paying jobs.
College of the Canyons Accreditation Team Gives Preliminary Report; Final Expected in July
College of the Canyons virtually hosted a visiting team from the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, which marked the final step in a two-year long self-study and application process toward reaffirming the college’s accreditation status.
May 14: Santa Clarita Dodger Day Returns
The long wait is finally over, Santa Clarita Dodger Day is back in 2022.
Today in SCV History (March 23)
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
March 23: Have Coffee With a Cop in Valencia
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station invites SCV residents to have "Coffee with a Cop" Wednesday, March 23 between 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Starbucks in Valencia, 24575 Copper Hill Drive.
Wildland Weed Warriors Needs Volunteers
Wildland Weed Warriors, under the supervision of Santa Clarita city staff, needs volunteers to help restore vital habitat near Golden Valley Ranch Open Space by removing weeds and planting native chaparral plants.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 14 New Cases in SCV, 429 Cases, 17 Deaths in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 17 additional deaths and 429 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 14 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley
March 24: Soundcheck Presents Performances from CJ May, Cook
Soundcheck is back and this season will feature exciting performances, including the electric stylings of CJ May, as well as the surf rock, groovy tunes of the trio Cook.
April 6: Zonta Club Empower Hour Features Cherise Charleswell from Journey Out
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a Zoom Empower Hour with speaker Cherise Charleswell from Journey Out. The virtual meeting will be held April 6 at 6 p.m.
March 26: Impulse Music Singer-Songwriter Night
Impulse Shows at The Stage Door will host Singer-Songwriter Night on Saturday, March 26 at 6 p.m. Hear performances from local singer/songwriters Robert Gil, Janelle Safford, Zach Mohler, Monochrome, Leo Dolan and Audrey Scout.
April 1: Deadline for Nonprofits to Apply for Concerts in the Parks Partnership
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, returns to Central Park this summer with a line-up of new and familiar acts. These free concerts will be held on Saturdays at 7 p.m. beginning July 9 and running through Aug. 27. In an effort to support Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits by providing them with exposure to the community, the city of Santa Clarita allows eight nonprofits to showcase their organization at Concerts in the Park, one per concert.
