City, Red Cross to Hold Two Community Blood Drives

With the American Red Cross in critical need of blood donors, the city of Santa Clarita is asking the community to consider scheduling a lifesaving appointment to donate blood at the Santa Clarita City Hall Century Room on Friday, Aug. 13, or the Sycamore Room of Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Friday, Sept. 3.

Both blood drives will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule your appointment and to learn more.

To donate, you must be in good health and feeling well at the time of giving. Donors must also be at least 16-years-old and are expected to bring their photo ID to their scheduled appointment.

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

Learn about the upcoming blood drives, donor requirements and more by visiting RedCrossBlood.org. For questions, contact Bob Woodall at (661) 477-9138.

Aug. 13 Blood Drive held in the City Hall Century Room: The Santa Clarita City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd, Valencia, CA 91355.

Spet. 3 Blood Drive held in The Center’s Sycamore Room: The Center (Santa Clarita Sports Complex) is located at 20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

