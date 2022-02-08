City Releases 2021 Road Rehab Improvement Data

Each year, the city of Santa Clarita’s “Road Rehab Program” uses a data-driven approach to identify and treat residential and arterial roadways throughout the city for targeted overlay or slurry seal to rehabilitate and maintain streets.

In 2021, the annual project rehabilitated more than 76 lane miles of pavement, nearly 6.8 million square feet, on four arterial streets and six residential areas to address needed repairs and complete preventative maintenance to extend the life of the roads.

Roads are chosen for inclusion in the yearly program based on their average daily traffic number and Pavement Condition Index (PCI), which is an industry-standard metric that accounts for cracking, potholes and other issues. Prior to the start of road rehab in 2021, the city’s overall PCI for all roads was 70. At its completion, the city’s PCI improved to 71, which represents a five-point increase from 2019.

One arterial road that was rehabilitated in 2021, Railroad Avenue between 15th Street and Magic Mountain Parkway, was treated using a Cold In-place Recycling (CIR) process. The city employed CIR, which grinds up existing pavement and recycles it to create new asphalt. Using this process, the city eliminated the need for 24,987 tons of new asphalt and approximately 4,763 truck trips to and from the construction site to remove asphalt and bring in its replacement. As a result, the Railroad Avenue component reduced greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 70 percent and lowered project costs by approximately $2 million.

Arterial roads account for 45 percent of the annual road rehab project, with roads being selected each year based on their assigned priority score. Residential streets from all areas of the city, Canyon Country, Newhall, Saugus and Valencia, also account for 45 percent of the project and are chosen based on priority score and projected five-year maintenance needs. The remaining 10 percent of the project budget is dedicated to preventative maintenance to avoid needing critical repairs in the future.

To learn more about the city’s annual Road Rehab Program, including a breakdown of overlay and slurry seal treatment and how streets are chosen for inclusion, visit Road Rehab.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...