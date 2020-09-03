Youth Grove

City Revamps Annual ‘Evening of Remembrance’ to Online Format

Uploaded: , Thursday, Sep 3, 2020

By City of Santa Clarita

Although the traditional Evening of Remembrance will not be held in person in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to watch the event at home beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 7:00 p.m.

The Evening of Remembrance event remembers Santa Clarita Valley youth who have died in traffic-related incidents.

This year’s event will feature prerecorded remarks and performances from the Youth Grove at Central Park. The virtual format is necessary to avoid public gatherings in accordance with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health orders. The city of Santa Clarita’s half-acre Youth Grove offers residents a place to reflect and reminds the community about safe and responsible driving.

The Youth Grove is home to 115 individual pillars that mimic cut tree stumps to symbolize lives cut short. Each pillar bears a plaque with the name of a young life lost in a traffic-related incident. The pillars surround a central monument urging the community to “Know More” about safe driving habits and pledge that “No More” young lives will be lost behind the wheel.

The 2020 online event will include a performance of “Amazing Grace” by Chloe Villamayor and Peter Walsh of the SCV Youth Orchestra, as well as “Who You’d Be Today,” a song by Kenny Chesney, that will be signed in American Sign Language by Ashley Burkhart. Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth will give welcoming remarks, and the “Forever Young” slideshow presentation will honor each youth whose name is in the Youth Grove. Alice Renolds, whose two sons are represented at the Youth Grove, and Riley Blaugrund, a West Ranch student, will also deliver some remarks.

Residents can view the event in the following ways on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 7:00 p.m.:

– City of Santa Clarita’s Facebook Page (Facebook.com/CityofSantaClarita)

– City of Santa Clarita’s YouTube Channel (YouTube.com/user/CityofSantaClarita)

– SCVTV Channel 20 (Spectrum) or Channel 99 (AT&T)

– Youth Grove Website at santa-clarita.com/YouthGrove

Those unable to watch the video premiere will be able to access the full recording on the Youth Grove website, the City’s Facebook page or YouTube channel at any time following the conclusion of the premiere. For more information on the Youth Grove and the Evening of Remembrance, contact Tess Simgen at (661) 250-3726 or tsimgen@santa-clarita.com, or visit santa-clarita.com/youthgrove.

