City Seeking Community Feedback on Proposed Public Safety Grant

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback on a public safety grant proposal for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program. All public comments must be received by 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The city of Santa Clarita is eligible to receive $20,925 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s JAG program, which is aimed at enhancing public safety. JAG allows states and local governments to support a broad range of activities to prevent and control crime based on local needs and conditions. Funds may be used for hiring, training and maintaining personnel, as well as for equipment, supplies and more to improve overall crime prevention.

Proposed operations and strategies for the 2020 JAG program application will focus on a compilation of purchases to improve traffic safety and enforcement, search and surveillance equipment and active shooter training, which aim to enhance technology and lead to overall Sheriff operations that are more efficient and effective. Specifically, these items include handheld lidar units, training aids, digital cameras, battery packs, a microphone and a telescoping ladder.

For more information on the 2020 JAG program application or to comment on the proposal, please contact Rebecca Widdison at (661) 284-1407 or via email at rwiddison@santa-clarita.com.