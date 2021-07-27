City Seeking Community Input for New SCV Sheriff’s Station Art Piece

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking public feedback on a new, permanent public art piece which will be displayed at the nearly-completed Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The City is requesting community input via an online survey located at SantaClaritaArts.com, by Sunday, Aug. 8. The information collected will help develop the look and design of the public art piece.

The Arts Commission has given approval for artist Roberto Delgado to carry out a community engagement plan in order to create a project proposal. The goal of the community engagement plan is to provide an inclusive and accessible opportunity for the residents of Santa Clarita to share what they value in their community. Survey questions attempt to better understand the images that best capture the spirit of Santa Clarita, along with defining what safety means to residents.

“I’m looking forward to building connections with Santa Clarita’s residents and listening to their voices. I want to involve them in the process of the design concept,” said Delgado. Delgado has developed a survey that will be available until Sunday, Aug. 8, to collect feedback from the community to inform his proposed design, which will be presented to the Arts Commission.

The new Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station is located at 26201 Golden Valley Road. For more information about the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station public art project, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact the Arts and Events division at aeo@santa-clarita.com.

