City Seeking Community Members for New, ‘Outrageous,’ Monthly Talent Show

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking community members of all ages to participate in a new talent contest called “You’re The Best,” which will make its debut on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7:00 p.m.

The show is an outrageous and ridiculous evening of entertainment, fun and mayhem. Audiences will be encouraged to let their hair down, not take themselves or others too seriously, throw inhibitions out the door and expect the unexpected.

The City is looking for people who sing, dance, act, play music, do martial arts, have an animal act or want to showcase their unique skill. Each month, the winner of “You’re The Best” will receive a $50 gift card, and winners from each month will have the chance to win $500 in the grand finale in late 2020.

The competition is open to all ages and levels of experience. Finding inspiration from old school television variety shows, such as “The Gong Show,” “You’re the Best,” performances will include comedians, dance groups, magicians, animal acts, singers and more.

“You’re The Best” will take place on the fourth Thursday of each month from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at The MAIN (24266 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91321).

For more information on the contest, or to sign-up to perform, please visit AtTheMain.org.