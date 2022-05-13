City Seeking Graffiti Day Removal Volunteers

The city of Santa Clarita seeks Beautification Project: Graffiti Removal Day Volunteers. Graffiti Removal Day will be held June 4, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Join the City’s Graffiti Removal team in beautifying Santa Clarita by painting walls in efforts to combat graffiti vandalism.

Volunteers must be age 15 and older.

To volunteer visit Graffiti Removal Day.

The city of Santa Clarita has a proactive and robust graffiti removal focus. The Graffiti Removal task force is a collaborative action group that meets quarterly to discuss and develop solutions to graffiti-related issues. The action group is made up of representatives from the City Manager’s Office, Human Services, Code Enforcement, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the William S. Hart Union High School District.

The program takes a three-prong approach to graffiti abatement:

–Quick eradication

–Arrest of graffiti vandals

–Community education and outreach

To report graffiti within the city limits, call (661)-25-CLEAN, (661)-252-5326 or Report Online.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...