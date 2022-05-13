City Seeking Graffiti Day Removal Volunteers

The city of Santa Clarita has a proactive and robust graffiti removal focus. The Graffiti Removal task force is a collaborative action group that meets quarterly to discuss and develop solutions to graffiti-related issues. The action group is made up of representatives from the City Manager’s Office, Human Services, Code Enforcement, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the William S. Hart Union High School District.
The program takes a three-prong approach to graffiti abatement:
–Quick eradication
–Arrest of graffiti vandals
–Community education and outreach
To report graffiti within the city limits, call (661)-25-CLEAN, (661)-252-5326 or Report Online.
The city of Santa Clarita seeks Beautification Project: Graffiti Removal Day Volunteers. Graffiti Removal Day will be held June 4 9 a.m. to noon. Join the city's Graffiti Removal team in beautifying Santa Clarita by painting walls in efforts to combat graffiti vandalism.
A new inclusive play area, the second in the city of Santa Clarita, is coming soon to West Creek Park. Residents are invited to see the final design during an open house on Wednesday, May 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. See the final design and interact with the project team at City Hall. The open house will be held in the newly renamed Carl Boyer Room, formerly known as the Century Room, at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The city of Santa Clarita seeks Beautification Project: Graffiti Removal Day Volunteers. Graffiti Removal Day will be held June 4 9 a.m. to noon. Join the city's Graffiti Removal team in beautifying Santa Clarita by painting walls in efforts to combat graffiti vandalism.
The Valley Industry Association is honored to host Marlee Lauffer, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation president and vice president of Marketing and Communications, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, along with Charmine Navarro, program coordinator, Community Education, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as keynote speakers for the May luncheon.
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, joins the movement to raise awareness for mental health by recognizing several community leaders from the 21st Senate District whose work centers on advocating for individuals with mental illnesses and their families as May is Mental Health Awareness month.
Hugo Amsallem put together back-to-back under-par rounds of 68 and 69 to finish first in the individual standings and lead College of the Canyons to a third-place result, just one stroke back of the event champions, during the CCCAA Southern California Regional Championship at Olivas Links Golf Course on Monday.
Mission Opera is presenting "The 13 Clocks" - a world premiere opera in English, by the L.A.-based composer David Avshalomov at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center on June 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m. each night.
California Department of Transportation employees, family members and guests took a moment to recognize and remember District 7 workers killed in the line of duty at its annual Workers Memorial event Thursday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Santa Monica Pier and Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on May 19, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent, to provide information about foster care and how to help.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.