May 12
1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
Camp Joseph Scott
City Seeking Graffiti Day Removal Volunteers
| Thursday, May 12, 2022
Graffiti

The city of Santa Clarita seeks Beautification Project: Graffiti Removal Day Volunteers. Graffiti Removal Day will be held June 4, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Join the City’s Graffiti Removal team in beautifying Santa Clarita by painting walls in efforts to combat graffiti vandalism.

Volunteers must be age 15 and older.

To volunteer visit Graffiti Removal Day.

The city of Santa Clarita has a proactive and robust graffiti removal focus. The Graffiti Removal task force is a collaborative action group that meets quarterly to discuss and develop solutions to graffiti-related issues. The action group is made up of representatives from the City Manager’s Office, Human Services, Code Enforcement, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the William S. Hart Union High School District.

The program takes a three-prong approach to graffiti abatement:
–Quick eradication
–Arrest of graffiti vandals
–Community education and outreach

To report graffiti within the city limits, call (661)-25-CLEAN, (661)-252-5326 or Report Online.
Families Invited to ‘Hit the Trail’ Community Bike Ride

Families Invited to ‘Hit the Trail’ Community Bike Ride
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Get on two wheels and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s extensive bike trail system during the 2022 “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...

May 7: LACoFD Fire Service Day Returns

May 7: LACoFD Fire Service Day Returns
Thursday, May 5, 2022
After being on hiatus for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Fire Department is excited to bring back the annual Fire Service Day for Santa Clarita residents.
FULL STORY...

May 10: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting

May 10: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
Thursday, May 5, 2022
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, May 10, beginning with a special/closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

May 11: Design for West Creek Play Area Unveiled at Open House

May 11: Design for West Creek Play Area Unveiled at Open House
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
A new inclusive play area, the second in the city of Santa Clarita, is coming soon to West Creek Park. Residents are invited to see the final design during an open house on Wednesday, May 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. See the final design and interact with the project team at City Hall. The open house will be held in the newly renamed Carl Boyer Room, formerly known as the Century Room, at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...
June 5: Sierra Hillbillies School’s Out Dance Celebration
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will hold a School’s Out Celebration dance with caller Romney Tannehill on Sunday, June 5, at 2:00 p.m.
June 5: Sierra Hillbillies School’s Out Dance Celebration
ARTree Announces New Classes
The ARTree Community Arts Center has announced new, upcoming classes.
ARTree Announces New Classes
May 24: VIA Luncheon Highlighting Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
The Valley Industry Association is honored to host Marlee Lauffer, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation president and vice president of Marketing and Communications, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, along with Charmine Navarro, program coordinator, Community Education, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as keynote speakers for the May luncheon.
May 24: VIA Luncheon Highlighting Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Wilk Honors SCV Couple for Nonprofit Outreach Program
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, joins the movement to raise awareness for mental health by recognizing several community leaders from the 21st Senate District whose work centers on advocating for individuals with mental illnesses and their families as May is Mental Health Awareness month.
Wilk Honors SCV Couple for Nonprofit Outreach Program
May 13: CalArts 2022 Graduation Ceremony
The California Institute of the Arts 2022 graduation ceremony will be held in the Graduation Courtyard of the CalArts campus on Friday, May 13, at 6 p.m
May 13: CalArts 2022 Graduation Ceremony
L.A. County Parks Announces Summer Programs
Summer is just around the corner!
L.A. County Parks Announces Summer Programs
COC Men’s Golf Place Third in Regional Championships
Hugo Amsallem put together back-to-back under-par rounds of 68 and 69 to finish first in the individual standings and lead College of the Canyons to a third-place result, just one stroke back of the event champions, during the CCCAA Southern California Regional Championship at Olivas Links Golf Course on Monday.
COC Men’s Golf Place Third in Regional Championships
Annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff Seeking Chefs
The 10th annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff will be held Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at MB2 Entertainment (formerly Mountasia) in Santa Clarita. Registration is now open for chili chefs.
Annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff Seeking Chefs
June 10, 11: Mission Opera Presenting ‘The 13 Clocks’
Mission Opera is presenting "The 13 Clocks" - a world premiere opera in English, by the L.A.-based composer David Avshalomov at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center on June 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m. each night.
June 10, 11: Mission Opera Presenting ‘The 13 Clocks’
Thursday COVID Roundup: 119 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday nine additional deaths and 3,407 new cases countywide, with 119 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 119 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
Caltrans Honors Its Fallen at Worker’s Memorial Event
California Department of Transportation employees, family members and guests took a moment to recognize and remember District 7 workers killed in the line of duty at its annual Workers Memorial event Thursday.
Caltrans Honors Its Fallen at Worker’s Memorial Event
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for Two L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Santa Monica Pier and Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for Two L.A. County Beaches
Caltrans Announces Weekend Closure of I-210 to SR-118 Connector
The California Department of Transportation announces an extended weekend closure of the westbound Interstate 210 to westbound State Route 118 connector in the San Fernando Valley for paving work.
Caltrans Announces Weekend Closure of I-210 to SR-118 Connector
May 25: VIA, American Family Funding Summer BBQ Party
Join the Valley Industry Association and American Family Funding to kick-off the summer season with a BBQ Wednesday, May 25, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
May 25: VIA, American Family Funding Summer BBQ Party
The Voice Finalist Jim Ranger to Kick Off Tejon Outlets Summer Concert Series
The Outlets at Tejon is excited to introduce its summer concert series this June featuring NBC’s “The Voice” finalist Jim Ranger and his band.
The Voice Finalist Jim Ranger to Kick Off Tejon Outlets Summer Concert Series
CalArts Faculty Ron Cephas Jones Earns 2022 Tony Nomination
Ron Cephas Jones, California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty and Center for New Performance artist, was honored with a nomination for the 75th Tony Awards.
CalArts Faculty Ron Cephas Jones Earns 2022 Tony Nomination
May 22: AAA Santa Clarita Summer Travel Expo
The American Automobile Association in Santa Clarita will host the 2022 Summer Travel Expo Sunday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Valencia office of AAA.
May 22: AAA Santa Clarita Summer Travel Expo
May 19: Foster Parenting Zoom Orientation
Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on May 19, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent, to provide information about foster care and how to help.
May 19: Foster Parenting Zoom Orientation
May 18: Chamber Commemorates Valencia Acura’s 25th Anniversary
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Mixer will be held at Valencia Acura Wednesday, May 18, at 5:30 p.m.
May 18: Chamber Commemorates Valencia Acura’s 25th Anniversary
SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s Seeking Early Signups
The SCV Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held at Bridgeport Park in Valencia Saturday, Oct. 8, beginning at 8 a.m.
SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s Seeking Early Signups
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Cases Increasing in Schools
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday seven additional deaths and 2,997 new cases countywide, with 85 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Cases Increasing in Schools
