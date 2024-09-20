City Seeks Community Feedback on Safety Grant

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback on a public safety grant proposal for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program. All public comments must be received by noon on Friday, Sept. 27.

The city of Santa Clarita is eligible to receive $20,737 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s JAG program, which is aimed at enhancing public safety. JAG allows states and local governments to support a broad range of activities to prevent and better respond to crime based on local needs and conditions. Funds may be used for hiring, training and maintaining personnel, as well as for equipment, supplies and more to improve overall crime prevention.

Proposed operations and strategies for the 2024 JAG program application will go towards the acquisition of a mobile automated license plate reader trailer. The acquisition of a mobile ALPR trailer will supplement the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s crime prevention and response operations by enhancing the ability to detect vehicles and apprehend individuals involved in a crime. Additionally, the trailer will offer the flexibility to be placed in areas based on crime trends.

For more information on the 2024 JAG program application or to comment on the proposal, please contact Masis Hagobian at (661) 286-4057 or via email at mhagobian@santaclarita.gov.

